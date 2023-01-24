Proptech Startup Landeed Raises $ 8.3 Million In Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Landeed, a Seed-funded proptech startup, has raised $ 8.3 million in a Seed funding round. This round witnessed the participation of investors led by Draper Associates, Y Combinator, and Bayhouse Capital. With these investors backing, Landeed aims to build India's fastest and most comprehensive property title search engine. The fund raised will be utilised to infuse fresh talent into the company to support the accomplished team and further strengthen the technological infrastructure.

"Landeed weaves together multiple government departments across various states producing a 'plaid-like' property summary data. Through our application, an individual can verify a property transaction ledger going back 20 years in 2 seconds. To make this happen, we built a standardised interface simplifying the multiple search methods across states into an intuitive and fluid user experience. This unique proposition has led our team to witness impressive revenue growth. We are grateful to our investors for placing their trust in our service as we work towards building the largest possible user base, making Landeed for the world, not just India," said Sanjay Mandava, CEO and co-founder of Landeed.

Founded in 2022, Landeed is simplifying property due diligence for all parties to engage, communicate, and close deals. Landeed simplifies the multiple search methods across states into an intuitive and fluid experience. The company is solving a very difficult and serious problem that no other company tried to solve. It collects all the data that is required by a land owner or buyer to ensure everything is in order with a particular property.