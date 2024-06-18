Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

Fintech SaaS Platform Prosperr.io Raises USD 1.55 Mn Funding

The Bengaluru-based Prosperr.io, a fintech SaaS platform for automating income tax, has announced the raising of USD 1.55 million in its pre-seed round led by Gokul Rajaram, an angel investor and a board member at Pinterest and Coinbase.

Other angel investors, including Vinodh Bhat (President and Co-founder, JioSaavn), Ramakant Sharma (Founder, Livspace), Kunal Shah (QED Ventures), and Saurabh Jain (CEO, Livspace), among others, also participated in the funding round.

The platform plans to use the raised funds to develop its AI-first tax advisor.

Founded in March 2022 by Manas Gond, Prosperr.io offers a subscription-based service designed to manage income taxes comprehensively for salaried individuals.

The company's two main products are the Prosperr-FBP (Flexi Benefits Plans), a B2B product that allows businesses to offer non-taxable allowances, and the Super Saver Product (B2C product), which assists consumers in efficiently planning and saving their taxes.

Manas Gond, CEO and Co-founder of Prosperr.io, said, "The growing complexity of income tax regulations and the increasing number of individuals filing income tax returns (ITR) highlight the need for user-friendly, technology-driven solutions. Our mission is to address this challenge by developing AI-powered solutions that redefine income tax management and help our customers save money while achieving their financial goals."

Speech Analytics Startup GreyLabs AI Secures USD 1.5 Mn Funding

GreyLabs AI, a speech analytics platform for financial institutions, has secured USD 1.5 million in a seed round led by Matrix Partners India.

Notable investors Vasant Sridhar (founder of OfBusiness), Narasimha Reddy (founder of MoEngage), Nitin Gupta (founder of Uni Cards), Anil Goteti (founder of Scapia Cards), and a number of other angel investors also participated in the round.

GreyLabs AI aims to revolutionise how banks, financial institutions, and fintechs extract actionable insights from unstructured data, particularly from speech data generated in call centers and email communications.

Aman Goel, Founder and CEO of GreyLabs AI, said, "We are building a team to continuously improve and build new features. And most of the fund utilisation will be spent on building the next phase of the product. Secondly, on the go-to-market side, now that we have worked with a few customers and are seeing very good results, we want to go to the market and expand rapidly to other customers.".

Founded in October 2023 by Aman Goel and Harshita Srivastava and later joined by Debabrata Basak, Raj Sanghavi, Shivam Gupta, and Shreyas Patel, GreyLabs AI helps enterprises extract insights from the organisation's unstructured data, including call recordings and email data.

The platform enables enterprises to automate the call quality assurance and agent training processes, helping them maintain compliance with regulatory guidelines and enhancing overall operational efficiency. Additionally, its technology can precisely identify lead generation and cross-selling opportunities within calls.

The GreyLabs AI team previously co-founded Cogno AI, a conversational AI platform for banks and financial institutions that was acquired by Exotel in 2021.

Eduport Secures Funding to Enhance Tech Infrastructure

Edtech startups Eduport has raised its latest round of funding, which involved an undisclosed amount from edupreneur-cum-angel investor Dr Tom M Joseph. The Europe-based Verso Capital played a significant role in this initiative by connecting the two entities with similar objectives.

As per the official release, the fresh funds will help them reinforce the tech infrastructure required to cater to the expanding base of students across geographies and to create and curate content in multiple languages to overcome challenges for students from non-English mediums.

Dr Joseph, who serves as the New Initiatives Director at Jain University, has been appointed to the board of Eduport through this investment.

Founded in 2020 by Ajas Mohammed Jansher, Eduport is an edtech startup offering NEET, KEAM, CUET, and JEE classes both online and offline to thousands of students.