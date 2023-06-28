Qlan Secures $200,000 In Pre-Seed Funding The startup will utilise the capital to expand its gamer community, gain deeper insights into user preferences, and establish a robust product-market fit

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

Qlan, a social networking app designed for gamers and esports enthusiasts, has secured $200,000 in pre-Seed funding to fuel its expansion and enhance gamer networking, discovery, and content creation capabilities. The startup will utilise the capital to expand its gamer community, gain deeper insights into user preferences, and establish a robust product-market fit.

"The pre-Seed funding round signifies an exciting new phase for Qlan, and we are delighted to have Marwah Sports, CIIE.CO, and Faad Network as backers. While we are grateful for the validation of Qlan by gamers, our primary objective now is to scale our platform, optimize user experience, and gain deeper insights into our community's needs. With the invaluable support of our investors, we are poised to elevate Qlan to new horizons and empower the ever-expanding global community of gamers," said Sagar Nair, co-founder and CEO, Qlan.

According to an official statement, the company claimed that it has over 100,000 combined downloads, underwent an extensive six-month beta testing period, culminating in the platform's full-version launch in January 2023. Bolstered by a committed team of over 20 professionals, the early-stage start-up achieved healthy organic growth, attracting a user base of over 50,000 gamers.

"Meaningful and engaged communities will form the bedrock of the fledgling Indian and global gaming ecosystem. With Qlan, individuals and organisations can focus on what is most important – retention and engagement. We are encouraged and excited by the progress made by the team – this is only just the beginning," said Pranav Marwah, CEO, Marwah Sports and director of Marwah Group.

According to the company, Qlan plans to utilize the funds raised in the pre-Seed round to not only expand its platform to a wider community but also to bolster its team and leverage its technologically advanced product, which is meticulously crafted with a focus on user- centric principles.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Technology News and Trends esports

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
News and Trends

Sukham Raises $275,000 In Pre-Seed Funding Led By 100X.VC

The company intends to utilize the capital for new product launches and treatment plans based on Ayurveda

By Teena Jose
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella
Business News

'Literally Our Dream Scenario': Man Stuns Internet After Being the Only Passenger on a Flight

Phil Stinger was trying to fly home to Charlotte, North Carolina, from Oklahoma when the ordeal began.

By Emily Rella
Thought Leaders

Purpose-Driven Companies Grow 3 Times Faster — So Here's How to Become One Without Sacrificing Profit.

Purpose-driven businesses have evolved over the last three years, and leaders must define and align strategies to balance both purpose and profit.

By Anjan Thakor