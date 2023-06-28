Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Qlan, a social networking app designed for gamers and esports enthusiasts, has secured $200,000 in pre-Seed funding to fuel its expansion and enhance gamer networking, discovery, and content creation capabilities. The startup will utilise the capital to expand its gamer community, gain deeper insights into user preferences, and establish a robust product-market fit.

"The pre-Seed funding round signifies an exciting new phase for Qlan, and we are delighted to have Marwah Sports, CIIE.CO, and Faad Network as backers. While we are grateful for the validation of Qlan by gamers, our primary objective now is to scale our platform, optimize user experience, and gain deeper insights into our community's needs. With the invaluable support of our investors, we are poised to elevate Qlan to new horizons and empower the ever-expanding global community of gamers," said Sagar Nair, co-founder and CEO, Qlan.

According to an official statement, the company claimed that it has over 100,000 combined downloads, underwent an extensive six-month beta testing period, culminating in the platform's full-version launch in January 2023. Bolstered by a committed team of over 20 professionals, the early-stage start-up achieved healthy organic growth, attracting a user base of over 50,000 gamers.

"Meaningful and engaged communities will form the bedrock of the fledgling Indian and global gaming ecosystem. With Qlan, individuals and organisations can focus on what is most important – retention and engagement. We are encouraged and excited by the progress made by the team – this is only just the beginning," said Pranav Marwah, CEO, Marwah Sports and director of Marwah Group.

According to the company, Qlan plans to utilize the funds raised in the pre-Seed round to not only expand its platform to a wider community but also to bolster its team and leverage its technologically advanced product, which is meticulously crafted with a focus on user- centric principles.