The funding will enable Qoruz to further scale influencer marketing opportunities for brands and agencies across its network

The influencer marketing and intelligence platform, Qoruz, has announced the successful closure of its seed round. The funding round saw participation from Dexter Angels and angel investors like IIM Indore, Ideotic Media, and others from the media industry. The undisclosed investment amount will enable Qoruz to further scale influencer marketing opportunities for brands and agencies across its network.

"Despite brands contributing to 80% of creators' revenue, the collaboration process between brands and creators has often been broken and disjointed. Our vision is to revolutionise this landscape by creating the largest creator network where creators including long tail can collaborate with brands to monetize their content and audience," said Praanesh Bhuvaneshwar, co-founder and CEO, Qoruz.

The funding from this round will be utilized to reinforce its core business through investments in technology and market expansion, empowering brands to strategize influencer campaigns effectively. Qoruz will also focus on strengthening the connection between branded content and commerce through its marketplace and SaaS platforms, expanding its role beyond consideration and awareness to encompass end-of-the-funnel activities, said the company in an official statement.

"At Dexter Angels we are excited about new business models emerging in the creator economy. Qoruz's platform and SaaS approach helps brands and content creators to engage transparently, and drive data-backed campaigns. We are excited to partner with Praanesh, Prabakaran and the entire Qoruz team as they look to revolutionize the creator economy space in India and globally," said Dexter Angels.

Qoruz is a category-defining influencer marketing and intelligence platform that enables superior influencer discovery, quick and easy influencer outreach. Qoruz helps brands to find, connect and collaborate with the most relevant influencers.