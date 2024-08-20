You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Quick commerce companies like Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy-Instamart rampaged in sales as customers came with a flurry of orders for Raksha Bandhan. Zomato owned Blinkit recorded nearly 700 Rakhi orders per minute on their platform. On the other hand, Swiggy experienced the highest spend so far when a brother gifted his sister gifts from Instamart worth INR 11,320. Zepto also joined in on the action with the company reaching "all-time high on orders, sales and first-time buyers."

Taking to X, Blinkit CEO and co-founder Albinder Dhindsa boasted his company's peak orders per minute with 693 Rakhis per minute.

We'll cross all time high orders in a day on blinkit in a couple of minutes. We also hit highest ever OPM (Orders per minute), GMV, chocolate sales and most other metrics today!



And at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute).



Thank you to all our customers (especially the… — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 18, 2024

The company also announced that their international customers could also order Rakhis and gifts for their siblings living in India till the 19th of August.

Raksha Bandhan special - we've switched on international orders on Blinkit till 19th August.



Folks living abroad can now place orders on Blinkit to send Rakhis and gifts to their siblings in India and we'll deliver in 10 minutes! ?



Countries from where you can order - USA,… pic.twitter.com/Gmey0DYTjC — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) August 17, 2024

Swiggy Instamart co-founder, Phani Kishan shared on X, the love of a brother towards his sister who bought gifts worth INR 11,320. He remarked that the Raksha Bandhan celebrations are in full swing-clocking higher orders per minute (OPM) than the company's peak yesterday, which was already a historical high. The company expected to sell as many Rakhis yesterday as they have sold all year, and that's already 5 times more than last year.