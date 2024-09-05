Labor Day Sale! Save 33% on All Access

Rapido Hits Unicorn Status with USD 1.1 Bn Valuation After USD 200 Mn Series E Funding The newly raised capital will be utilised to fuel Rapido's expansion across India and further enhance its technological platform, which is aimed at improving service delivery and user experience.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Rapido founders Rishikesh SR, Aravind Sanka and Pavan Guntupalli

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing platform Rapido has raised USD 200 million in its Series E funding round, led by WestBridge Capital.

The round saw participation from key investors such as Think Investments, Nexus Venture Partners, and Invus Group.

WestBridge Capital took the lead with a substantial USD 120 million investment, with the remaining amount contributed by the other three investors. This latest funding has pushed Rapido's valuation to an impressive USD 1.1 billion, marking a significant milestone for the startup.

The newly raised capital will be utilised to fuel Rapido's expansion across India and further enhance its technological platform, which is aimed at improving service delivery and user experience.

Rapido plans to extend its services across various categories, including three-wheelers, taxis, and bike taxis, strengthening its foothold in the country's urban mobility space.

Aravind Sanka, Co-founder of Rapido, said, "With this new infusion of capital, we are eager to explore and expand our offerings, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our customers. Over the past year, we've experienced significant growth, with our daily rides surging to 2.5 million."

Sanka emphasised that the investment would allow the company to continue innovating and improving its services, making strides in enhancing urban mobility across India.

WestBridge Capital's Co-founder and Managing Partner, Sumir Chadha, said, "In the five years since the initial investment made in Rapido, we've seen Aravind, Pavan, Rishikesh and the team transform it into India's leading low-cost mobility platform. From dominating bike taxis to making significant strides into 3W autos and cabs, their growth is a testament to their operational rigour and relentless focus on customer and captain satisfaction."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Bharat Value Fund Acquires 6.5% Stake in Marudhar Rocks with INR 150 Cr Investment

The raised funding will be used to enhance production, adopt advanced technologies, and expand Marudhar's domestic and international market presence.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Lost $10 Billion in 1 Day

Nvidia's stock faced an unprecedented drop on Tuesday.

By Erin Davis
Business Ideas

87 Service Business Ideas to Start Today

Get started in this growing industry, with options that range from IT consulting to childcare.

By Guen Sublette
Marketing

10 Ways to Learn About Your Target Audience

Who are these people? Be sure to challenge your own assumptions.

By
Health & Wellness

The Top 10 Fastest Growing Industries in 2024

Thanks to tech breakthroughs and consumer demand, these industries are expected to boom in 2024.

By Christopher Massimine