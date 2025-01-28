The strategic move aims to create a global center of excellence in allied healthcare, emphasising emergency medical services and pre-hospital care, while building a skilled workforce to address healthcare challenges in India and globally.

Ambulance service provider Red.Health (formerly StanPlus) has acquired a majority stake in TACT Academy for Clinical Training.

Founded in 2007 by Dr N Ramakrishnan, TACT Academy, now rebranded as RED TACT, specialises in simulation-based clinical training. Through this acquisition, Red.Health will ensure a steady pipeline of skilled personnel, boosting response times and enhancing care quality across its operations in over 30 cities.

The collaboration also aligns with Red.Health's mission to establish a 911-like emergency system in India.

Leveraging Red.Health's extensive network, RED TACT will establish training hubs in key cities, including Hyderabad, Kolkata, Delhi, and Bengaluru. The academy plans to launch new programs, such as finishing schools for healthcare professionals, bridge courses for fresh MBBS graduates, and NABH training packages.

To broaden its reach, Red.Health will integrate digital learning platforms, ensuring access to quality training across urban and rural areas. Partnerships with universities are also planned to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.

Founded in 2016 by Prabhdeep Singh, Red.Health operates a fleet of over 6,000 ambulances and collaborates with over 100 hospitals and 70 enterprises, transforming emergency care through technology and skilled personnel. The acquisition of TACT strengthens its position as a leader in medical response systems in India.