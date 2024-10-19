From his initial role as a technical engineer to his current position as CEO of Volvo CE, Dimitrov's evolution embodies a commitment to leadership, customer-centricity, and sustainable practices.

In the dynamic world of construction equipment, few leaders have made as significant an impact as Dimitrov, whose professional journey has been marked by pivotal transitions and groundbreaking innovations.

Between 2005 and 2010, he experienced a profound shift in his career. Transitioning from a Customer Support Manager to the Dealer Development Director, and ultimately to the VP of Customer Solutions for the APAC region.

"This transition took me away from my "comfort zone" of product technology and customer support to the unchartered waters of business management, business strategy and execution - leading senior people leaders and inspiring large and diverse multicultural teams. I also had the opportunity of completing an International Executive Programme at INSEAD business school which also helped shape my thinking about global business context and management. Being part of a multicultural Asian management team as well as a Global Customer Solutions management team helped hone my management and leadership skills."

One of Dimitrov's most significant realizations as a MD has been the necessity of staying ahead of industry trends, particularly in sustainability, digitalization, and workforce development. He emphasizes that business is fundamentally about people. "As leaders, we must walk the talk, keep things simple, and inspire our teams," he asserted. This philosophy is deeply ingrained in Volvo CE's operations, where customer-centricity and market alignment are critical to maintaining leadership in the competitive Indian construction equipment market.

Under his leadership, Volvo CE has made remarkable strides. One of the most daring initiatives was the development of an India-centric 20-ton excavator designed to redefine the market's value proposition. Launched under the tagline "Karo Zyada ki Umeed," this innovative product, developed within just 18 months, showcases Volvo CE's commitment to merging affordability with cutting-edge technology.

"We are also the first brand to launch a battery-electric construction equipment in January 2023, marking the CE industry's first-ever such product to be showcased and sold using the Equipment-as-a-Service (EAAS) business model," he added.

His strategic vision has propelled Volvo CE to new heights, establishing it as a prominent player in the Indian construction market. Today, Volvo CE, alongside Volvo Trucks, commands over 30 per cent of the market share in earthmoving trucks within the mining sector. Remarkably, one in every three road construction projects utilizes Volvo CE equipment, a testament to the company's innovative solutions and customer commitment.

As a senior office bearer at the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA) and a strong advocate for the Skill India initiative, he has played a crucial role in enhancing the business environment and addressing industry challenges.

"Today, we are navigating challenges such as inflation and supply chain disruptions, which have been intensified by geopolitical tensions and rising commodity prices. Another significant issue we are facing is the shortage of skilled labor in the construction equipment sector," he said.

Looking ahead, Dimitrov is focused on sustainable construction practices and expanding Volvo CE's digitalization efforts. Strengthening customer relationships, enhancing workforce skills, and improving after-sales services are central to the company's growth strategy. "We are committed to building the India we want to live in delivering customer success, enabling sustainable and multifold growth for all," he stated.