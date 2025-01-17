Riding High on Digital Transformation, Indian Railways Focused on Issuing 2.5 lakh Tickets per minute by Aug'25 The fourth largest railway network in the world, Indian Railways operates 10,000 passenger trains, 3.5 lakh coaches, and deploys 15,000 locomotives.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashutoshray906218 via Wiki Media Commons

The soul of domestic transportation, Indian Railways' digital journey began in 1986 with computerized ticketing systems. Today, it carries about 22 million people daily on average.

Digital transformation has taken the state-owned enterprise from a net revenue of INR 270.10 crore in 1985-86 to record revenue of INR 2.56 lakh crore for 2023-24.

For G V L Satya Kumar, Managing Director, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), this has resulted in phenomenal upgradation of customer services. At present, the ticketing system has increased its capacity from issuing 1000 tickets per minute to 25,000 tickets per minute.

"(We have) plans to reach 2.5 lakh tickets per minute by August 2025," said G V L Satya Kumar, Managing Director, Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) at the 19th India Digital Summit.

"Over the years, the system has undergone significant upgrades, including the meshing of data centers, web ticketing, and mobile ticketing...The rail industry has moved towards highly sensorized systems for asset management, including ultrasonic floor detectors, track recording cars, and oscillation monitoring systems. These systems provide real-time data on track conditions, enabling efficient management of the rail network," added the CRIS chief.
