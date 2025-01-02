In his new role, Rikant Pittie will oversee EaseMyTrip's strategic initiatives, focusing on innovation and enhancing customer experiences to solidify the platform's position in the competitive travel tech industry.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online travel tech platform EaseMyTrip has announced the appointment of co-founder Rikant Pittie as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Pittie, who has also served as the company's Executive Director since its inception in 2008, takes over the reins following the resignation of his brother, Nishant Pitti, who stepped down citing personal reasons.

In his new role, Rikant Pittie will oversee EaseMyTrip's strategic initiatives, focusing on innovation and enhancing customer experiences to solidify the platform's position in the competitive travel tech industry.

Pittie brings over 16 years of experience in the travel and tourism sector, which has been pivotal in the company's impressive growth trajectory.

"The travel industry is at a transformative juncture where technology and personalisation are redefining how people explore the world," said Pittie. "At EaseMyTrip, our mission goes beyond offering an enhanced travel experience—it's about setting new benchmarks. I am honoured to take on this role and excited to continue our journey of empowering travellers globally."

Pittie's influence extends beyond EaseMyTrip. He currently serves as the Vice Chairman of the CII Delhi State Council for 2024-2025, underscoring his leadership role in the broader business ecosystem.

Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip offers a comprehensive range of travel services, including air tickets, hotel bookings, holiday packages, rail and bus tickets, and ancillary value-added services. EaseMyTrip's unique zero-convenience fee model has been a major draw for customers.

The platform claims to provide access to over 400 domestic and international airlines and more than two million hotels, along with robust options for train, bus, and taxi bookings. The company operates in major Indian cities, including Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, with international offices in countries such as the UAE, UK, USA, and New Zealand.

EaseMyTrip recently announced its foray into electric vehicle manufacturing through its subsidiary Easy Green Mobility, investing INR 200 crore in R&D and plant development. This strategic move highlights the company's commitment to innovation and diversification, setting the stage for a promising future under Pittie's leadership.