Route Mobile Reshapes Leadership Team to Drive Global Expansion With Gupta driving overarching Group strategies and Badalia focusing on operational excellence, the company is poised to enter its next phase of sustainable and profitable expansion.

In a move to restructure leadership, Route Mobile Limited announced today the re-designation of Rajdipkumar Gupta as the managing director (MD) of the company, effective as of December 17, 2024. Gupta will cede his role as Group CEO but will continue to serve as whole-time key managerial personnel (KMP). The terms of his appointment, previously approved by the Board and shareholders, remain unchanged.

The move comes as Route Mobile's business operations have expanded significantly across global markets. In his redefined role, Gupta will focus on leveraging Proximus Global's reach and product offerings to accelerate growth for Route Mobile and the Group at large. A seasoned leader with expertise in the enterprise, telecommunications, and system integration domains, Gupta is well-positioned to lead these initiatives and solidify Route Mobile's position in digital communications.

Simultaneously, Route Mobile has appointed Gautam Badalia as its chief executive officer (CEO) and KMP, effective the same date. Previously serving as group chief strategy officer, Badalia brings a wealth of experience in CPaaS, strategy, and corporate finance. In his new role, he will oversee the company's overall operations and spearhead strategic initiatives to drive growth and profitability. Collaborating closely with Gupta, Badalia aims to translate the Group's strategic objectives into measurable outcomes, ensuring Route Mobile's sustained success and market leadership.

Commenting on the appointments, Guillaume Boutin, chairman of the Board, expressed enthusiasm about the strengthened leadership. "This marks an important step in the expansion of Route Mobile's domestic successes into global ambitions. Route Mobile will play a pivotal role in leveraging the combined strengths within Proximus Global through Rajdip & Gautam, to create a global digital communications leader, while maintaining continued focus on its emerging market dominance," Boutin said.

This leadership transition underscores Route Mobile's commitment to scaling its global operations while fostering innovation and strategic growth. With Gupta driving overarching Group strategies and Badalia focusing on operational excellence, the company is poised to enter its next phase of sustainable and profitable expansion.

Route Mobile's leadership overhaul reflects its vision to strengthen its market position and deliver enhanced value to stakeholders, paving the way for transformative growth in the global digital communications landscape.
