Digital payments, alongside e-commerce, have seen rapid evolution over the recent years in India's rural depths and Shah is of the opinion that the aforementioned foundation has "enabled unprecedented financial inclusion, with over 450 million bank accounts opened and widespread Aadhaar-based authentication supporting remote KYC processes."

"India's rural digital payments and e-commerce landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, driven primarily by the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity infrastructure," said Jinesh Shah, Managing Partner at Omnivore in an interview with Entrepreneur India.

The pandemic has also played a crucial role in accelerating and normalizing digital transactions with the agricultural value chain experiencing rapid digitization through digital mandis, e-NAM platforms, and direct farmer-buyer marketplaces.

"Young, tech-savvy farmers are leading this change, embracing smartphone-first solutions and vernacular language applications. Business model innovation focuses on rural-first approaches, combining offline-online hybrid models with voice-based interfaces and local entrepreneur engagement. While challenges persist in internet connectivity and digital literacy, integrating digital payments with myriad value chains presents significant investment opportunities, said Shah.

Digital integration has significantly benefitted rural economies in India. From Omnivore's portfolio, DGV has created India's first dairy-focused platform to deliver fintech, Insurtech, and a digital marketplace for dairy farmers. Optimo Loan serves underserved Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in 'Bharat' – sub-tier 3 areas. Varaha's tech-enabled platform helps create carbon credits by incentivizing carbon-neutral nature-based practices among farmers. Ayekart provides fintech and supply chain solutions for traditional businesses in the agrifood value chain.

India, predominantly an agrarian country offers huge potential in terms of scale and penetration.

According to Amit Shah, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, about 65 per cent of the people in India are engaged in agriculture and allied activities directly, and about 55 per cent of the workforce is engaged in agriculture and allied activities.

One of Omnivore's portfolio companies Agrizy, aims to capitalise on this scale and transform how farmers approach agricultural production by bridging the critical information gap between market demand and farm-level decisions.

Agrizy's digital platform connects MSME food processors and Farmer-Producer Organizations, allowing farmers to gain visibility into market requirements, quality standards and dynamics around pricing.

"This direct market intelligence enables farmers to make informed decisions about crop selection, quality parameters, and timing of harvest. This systematic organization of the processed agrifood value chain creates a virtuous cycle - as farmers gain better market insights, they can plan their production more strategically, leading to higher quality outputs, better price realization, and ultimately, more sustainable farming operations," said Shah.

The intersection of financial services and rural India represents both a massive challenge and an opportunity, according to Shah. Despite the strides made in digital payments, the rural population still faces hurdles in accessing financial services.

Shah said, "While bank accounts are widespread thanks to Jan Dhan, meaningful financial inclusion remains elusive. Traditional credit scoring models don't effectively capture the potential of farmers and rural MSMEs due to irregular cash flows and lack of formal documentation."

Adding to this, the cost of serving rural customers remains comparatively high for financial institutions, and adding to this challenge, climate change has also emerged as a significant threat to agricultural sustainability and farmer livelihoods, creating an urgent need for innovative financial solutions.

According to Shah, traditional insurance products also struggle to adequately protect farmers against mounting climate risks, with limited access to finance for infrastructure that helps in adopting climate-smart agricultural practices.

Shah said, "Our evaluation of startups in these spaces centers on four key criteria: their deep understanding of rural ground realities, technological innovations that meaningfully reduce friction or costs, scalable business models with clear paths to profitability, and a strong focus on measurable impact for farmers and rural communities."

"We believe the next wave of rural fintech and agri-climate finance innovation will come from founders who combine technological sophistication with a nuanced understanding of rural markets," added Shah.

The regulatory climate currently presents a delicate balance between oversight and development, while data protection, lending protection, and market aggregation rules continue to evolve, Omnivore's core focus remains on rural economic empowerment.

"Companies must design accessible solutions while maintaining compliance standards. The key lies in staying agile and adaptive, recognizing that regulations should ultimately facilitate rather than hinder rural prosperity, which remains fundamental to India's economic vision," said Shah.