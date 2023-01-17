SayF Raises $240,000 In Pre- Seed Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SayF, India's first rewards based savings app, has raised $240,000 in pre-Seed funding round led by Titan Capital, Sunn91 Ventures, and other prominent angel investors. The platform will utilize the funding for its initial team building, product refinement, and early product experimentation.

Company handout

"Indian's love for gold, cashback and savings, has been just growing, and we at SayF club have put all this into a single product, where you spend, earn and invest all in a single transaction at our more than 300 brands stores ranging from Swiggy, Uber to Reliance smart. We are very excited to get support from such marquee investors in our journey," said Priyesh V Gandhi, co-founder at SayF.

Savings with SayF are 7 times higher in comparison to other existing savings apps. More than 50,000 SayF users, and 76% came via referrals. Over the last four months, the platform has processed more than INR 7,50,00,000 transactions and helped users invest about INR 40,00,000+. Going forward, SayF will help to track, spend, save, earn and invest money all in one place, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Future is uncertain, and it has become imperative to build up the finance to survive in the unprecedented time and to meet various other objectives of day-to-day life. We are happy to be associated with SayF and its talented team. We see a huge potential in their venture. With SayF, users can manage their personal finances, save money, and invest," said Bipin Shah, partner at Titan Capital.

Founded in 2021 by Aman Singh and Priyesh Gandhi, SayF aims to help its users in saving, investing, and optimizing the spending of money for a better future.