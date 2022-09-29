Scalenut Partners With Semrush To Help Businesses Dominate SERP

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Scalenut, an AI-powered SEO and Content Marketing platform, has announced its partnership with Semrush, an online visibility management SaaS platform. Through this partnership with Semrush, Scalenut aims to help their users scale SEO content.

Company handout

"This new integration with Semrush can help fuel the Scalenut platform as it pushes to take quality content a step further for users. Powered by our global database of more than 21 billion keywords, we are excited that our partnership will help Scalenut users streamline their workflows and achieve their SEO goals," said Fernando Angulo, senior market research manager, Semrush.

Semrush is an online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. The platform offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

"We strongly believe that growth within the SEO space is a positive sum game. And we are putting our money where our mouth is by integrating with one of the leaders in the industry, Semrush. These integrations are just the beginning of a mutually enriching partnership with Semrush and we are eagerly looking forward to what is to come in the future," said Gaurav Goyal, co-founder, Scalenut.

Launched for public use in early 2022, Scalenut is addressing the $400 billion global content development industry through its AI powered content marketing platform. Over 100,000 marketers, content creators and businesses across more than 150 countries are already using Scalenut's powerful content suite, claimed by the company in a statement.