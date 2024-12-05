The announcement came during Karnataka's Industries Minister MB Patil's roadshow in the Netherlands, aimed at attracting investments ahead of the Invest Karnataka 2025 event.

Dutch semiconductor company NXP has announced plans to expand its R&D investments in Bengaluru, committing a significant portion of INR 8,400 crore (approximately USD 1 billion) over the next five years.

The announcement came during Karnataka's Industries Minister MB Patil's roadshow in the Netherlands, aimed at attracting investments ahead of the Invest Karnataka 2025 event.

Minister Patil held discussions with NXP's Executive Director Maurice Geraets, emphasising Karnataka's role as a global R&D hub. "Had a fruitful meeting with Maurice Geraets of NXP. He shared that a significant portion of NXP's USD 1 billion R&D investment will be directed towards Karnataka," Patil shared on X.

The roadshow also engaged other global companies. Discussions with Philips executives centered on expanding its Bengaluru Innovation Campus, which recently secured a INR 445 crore (€50 million) investment. Patil encouraged Philips to consider setting up a manufacturing unit in the state.

Meanwhile, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting) highlighted its ongoing projects, as Karnataka invited investments under the China Plus One strategy.

Heineken, the global beverage giant, explored policy reforms to enhance its manufacturing presence in Karnataka.

"The roadshow showcased Karnataka's global appeal in semiconductors, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing, positioning the state as a premier destination for international investors," Minister Patil said.

These engagements underscore Karnataka's growing stature as a preferred investment hub, driven by its innovation ecosystem and investor-friendly policies.