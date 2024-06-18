Get All Access for $5/mo

Shivalik Small Finance Bank Secures INR 100 Cr from Lightspeed, Sorin Investments The bank aims to use the funding to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its team, and further develop the product proposition.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Anshul Swami, Managing Director and CEO of Shivalik Small Finance Bank

Shivalik Small Finance Bank announced today that it has raised INR 100 crore in equity co-led by global venture capital firm Lightspeed and Sanjay Nayar-founded Sorin Investments, along with participation from existing investors Accel and Quona.

As per the official release, the bank plans to use the funding to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its team, and further develop the product proposition.

Anshul Swami, Managing Director and CEO of Shivalik Small Finance Bank, said, "This investment will help us accelerate our growth as we look to leverage digital banking adoption by small business and retail customers."

Founded in 1998 by Yashvir Kumar Gupta and Suveer Kumar Gupta, Shivalik Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank that has transitioned from an Urban Cooperative Bank with 25 years of experience in offering retail banking products and services.

The bank claims that it is technology-focused and is powered by Infosys Finacle Core Banking and Digital Banking Suite.

"Shivalik aims to reach MSMEs and underserved retail customers of 'Bharat' through a wide range of partnerships. We are committed to building our delivery approach while developing new products and services to meet the diversified needs of our customers by combining the power of technology with our deep banking experience," added Anshul.

The Noida-based platform says that it has over 8 lakh unique customers and operates through 175 branches across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.

"Access to comprehensive financial services remains an important accelerant for the economic advancement of 'Bharat'. With a strong leadership team, Shivalik aims to provide banking solutions and drive inclusive growth and development, a vision we share and support," said Shuvi Shrivastava, Partner, Lightspeed.

"Shivalik has a key focus on secured lending to MSMEs or small businesses with a 'brick and click' strategy of physical branches coupled with a digital-first approach. We at Sorin see a big opportunity for financial services and financial inclusion in Bharat and are excited to partner with a strong management team at Shivalik who deeply understand raising retail deposits, managing risks, and leveraging technology," added Mandar Dandekar, Partner at Sorin Investments.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Hyundai Motor Could be India's Biggest-Ever Initial Public Offering Worth $3 Billion: Report

Hyundai Motor expects a potential $3 billion as an Initial Public Offering (IPO), surpassing the previous record of $2.46 billion raised by India's life insurance.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Why India Inc's Revenue Growth Is Estimated To Slow Down In Q1FY25

Credit rating agency, ICRA, expects the sequential revenue growth for Indian corporate to slow down in Q1 FY2025. However, the operating profit margin (OPM) will remain steady in the range of 15-18 per cent, despite the expected tapering in revenue growth

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

AI App 'PadhAI' Clears UPSC Exam; Scores 170 out of 200 in Prelims-2024

This places PadhAI among the top 10 scorers nationally and possibly even in the first position, far surpassing the typical qualifying score, which usually gains below 100

By Entrepreneur Staff
Social Media

Five Indian film producers are exploring business beyond cinema

Very recently, the Ahmedabad-based ice cream brand Hocco raised funds, and among many, they have two angel investors from Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. From Karan Johar to Alia Bhatt, Rana Daggubati to Ronnie Screwvala, there are film producers who are expanding their horizons as business visionaries by investing in different sectors. Here we take a look at some of such personalities.

By Arundhuti Banerjee
Business News

Does Disney Owe You Money? How to Claim a Part of the $9.5 Million 'Dream Key' Settlement

Over 100,000 Disney customers could get a payment.

By Sherin Shibu