SPF aims to bridge the gap between founders, policymakers, and regulators to bolster India's innovative economy.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, a former Peak XV executive and public policy expert, has announced the launch of the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a pioneering initiative to strengthen the Indian startup ecosystem.

Scheduled for a tentative launch on National Startup Day, January 16, 2024, SPF aims to bridge the gap between founders, policymakers, and regulators to bolster India's innovative economy.

"India has emerged as a global innovation hub, driven by government initiatives and regulatory stability. SPF seeks to foster collaboration between startups and policymakers to drive impactful change," said Kohli, the President and CEO of the forum.

SPF will initially onboard 100 startups, with 30 leading companies already enlisted, including fintech leaders Razorpay, CRED, and Pine Labs, Swiggy, and Bluestone. The initiative will focus on creating sector-specific strategies through four councils:

Fintech Policy Council (FPC)

Consumer and Commerce Council (CACC)

Emerging Tech and AI Council (ETAC)

New-Age Public Companies Council (NPCC)

SPF has also formed a specialized team of experts in public policy, legal affairs, taxation, research, and communications to assist in achieving its goals.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, stated, "Our startups are democratising business and transforming job seekers into job creators. SPF will reinforce India's leadership in the new-age economy and contribute to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047 under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."