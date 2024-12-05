Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

Shweta Rajpal Kohli Launches Startup Policy Forum to Boost Startup Ecosystem SPF aims to bridge the gap between founders, policymakers, and regulators to bolster India's innovative economy.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, President and CEO of SPF

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, a former Peak XV executive and public policy expert, has announced the launch of the Startup Policy Forum (SPF), a pioneering initiative to strengthen the Indian startup ecosystem.

Scheduled for a tentative launch on National Startup Day, January 16, 2024, SPF aims to bridge the gap between founders, policymakers, and regulators to bolster India's innovative economy.

"India has emerged as a global innovation hub, driven by government initiatives and regulatory stability. SPF seeks to foster collaboration between startups and policymakers to drive impactful change," said Kohli, the President and CEO of the forum.

SPF will initially onboard 100 startups, with 30 leading companies already enlisted, including fintech leaders Razorpay, CRED, and Pine Labs, Swiggy, and Bluestone. The initiative will focus on creating sector-specific strategies through four councils:

  • Fintech Policy Council (FPC)
  • Consumer and Commerce Council (CACC)
  • Emerging Tech and AI Council (ETAC)
  • New-Age Public Companies Council (NPCC)

SPF has also formed a specialized team of experts in public policy, legal affairs, taxation, research, and communications to assist in achieving its goals.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, stated, "Our startups are democratising business and transforming job seekers into job creators. SPF will reinforce India's leadership in the new-age economy and contribute to achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047 under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Leading Financial Inclusion for MSMEs Through Innovation and Technology: Niyogin Fintech

The conversation delved into the company's dynamic growth trajectory, innovative approaches, ambitious plans, and how it addresses the needs of underserved MSMEs

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
Starting a Business

These Married Co-Founders Started a Business With a Name 'Nobody Could Pronounce' — Then Bootstrapped It From Their Garage to 8-Figure Revenue

Co-founders Irene Chen and Matthew Grenby are well-versed in the art of the pivot.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

5 Growth Hacks to Increase Your Revenue by 90% in 12 to 24 Months

Here are five innovative and proven strategies that can significantly boost your business's revenue within the next year or two. Whether you're looking to scale quickly or enhance operational efficiency, these growth hacks will provide actionable insights to help you achieve remarkable revenue growth.

By Roy Dekel
News and Trends

Wealthtech Startup ZFunds Raises INR 25 Cr Funding Led by Elevation Capital

The startup aims to use the fresh funds to expand its distribution network and bolster its technical capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Brazen, Targeted Attack': UnitedHealthcare CEO Fatally Shot Outside Hotel in Manhattan

Brian Thompson was killed in what the NYPD says was a targeted attack.

By Erin Davis
By Sherin Shibu