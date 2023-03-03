SigTuple Raises INR 34.5 Crore Fresh Round Of Funding

The team will use this new capital to drive geographical expansion, expand its product portfolio and support regulatory clearances

By Teena Jose

Company handout

SigTuple has raised INR 34.5 crore in a fresh round of funding led by existing investors Endiya Partners and Accel, with participation from a few strategic leaders from the Healthcare sector. The team will use this new capital to drive geographical expansion, expand its product portfolio and support regulatory clearances.

"The last 1 year has been truly transformative for the organization - with major product improvements, new product additions and most importantly - strong customer traction. While we continue to build on the success of AI100 in India, 2023 is the year SigTuple will go global - with expansions planned across key markets in SEA, MENA, North America and Europe," said Tathagato Rai Dastidar, founder and CEO, SigTuple .

SigTuple has shown tremendous growth in the last 12 months where along with adding muscle to its channel partners, the team has also forged partnerships with some of India's largest diagnostic chains and hospitals that include prestigious names like HCG Hospitals, Krsnaa Diagnostics and Thyrocare Technologies.

"We at Endiya Partners are thrilled to be part of SigTuple's groundbreaking journey in providing AI solutions to Pathology and Microbiology. SigTuple is solving an important problem by combining state-of-the-art digitization and AI technology for peripheral blood smears and urine samples, the two most common tests in Pathology Labs worldwide. Furthermore, SigTuple is committed to expanding its AI solutions to Hematology, Cytology, and Microbiology, providing a one stop shop for AI solutions. We are proud to be contributing to SigTuple's mission to build AI solutions in India for the world," said Dr. Ramesh Byrapaneni, managing director, Endiya Partners.
