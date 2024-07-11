The Bengaluru-based startup was also selected for the AWS ML Elevate program launched by AWS and Accel in July 2023, joining 35 generative AI startups from India.

Generative artificial intelligence startup Simplismart is poised to raise USD 7 million in funding led by Accel, as reported by Entrackr. The funding will expedite Simplismart's go-to-market strategy and expand its customer base by investing in marketing and sales to reach diverse industries.

Previously, Simplismart raised seed money from Anicut Capital, Sunn91, First Cheque, and Shastra VC without media announcements. Founded in 2022 by Amritanshu Jain and Devansh Ghatak, Simplismart enables businesses to build a scalable production-grade AI system and manage the development lifecycle without writing a single line of code.

As per the company, its platform lets an amateur as well as an expert train and monitor ML models collaboratively on almost any kind of data or use case.

The Bengaluru-based startup was also selected for the AWS ML Elevate program launched by AWS and Accel in July 2023, joining 35 generative AI startups from India.

With the new funding, Simplismart aims to enhance its market presence and demonstrate its generative AI solutions across multiple industries. This expansion is expected to solidify its position among the growing list of well-funded generative AI startups in 2023.