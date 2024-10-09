Get All Access for $5/mo

SPRY Therapeutics to Accelerate US Expansion Following USD 15 Mn Funding Round This latest round was led by Flourish Ventures, Together Fund, Fidelity's Eight Roads, and F-Prime Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SPRY Therapeutics Co-founders

SPRY Therapeutics, a SaaS platform for physical therapy professionals, has successfully secured USD 15 million in funding, bringing its total funding to USD 25 million since its launch in 2021.

This latest round was led by Flourish Ventures, Together Fund, Fidelity's Eight Roads, and F-Prime Capital. SPRY's previous funding round in June 2022 raised USD 7 million from Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital, and other investors.

The company, founded by Brijraj Bhuptani, former CTO of Ola, and Riyaz Rehman, offers an innovative clinic management solution that simplifies the billing process and enhances patient engagement.

SPRY's AI-driven platform automates complex billing tasks, streamlines clinic operations, and boosts efficiency for physical therapists. It stands apart from other cloud solutions by providing a comprehensive tool that addresses not only clinical needs but also operational challenges like insurance reimbursements and cash flow management.

The new funds will be used to accelerate SPRY's expansion in the US market. In just 18 months, the platform claims to have gained significant traction, partnering with over 105 clinics across 30 US states. SPRY was also named the top physical therapy software solution by G2 in both the Summer and Fall editions.

Manav Garg, Co-founder of Together Fund, said, "SPRY is transforming physical therapy with their AI-driven platform, streamlining clinic operations and improving patient outcomes."

Kabir Kumar, Partner at Flourish Ventures, highlighted SPRY's unique approach, stating, "It directly addresses key business challenges in PT clinics, offering a full-stack solution for finance, operations, and patient success."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

JetSynthesys Welcomes Nikhil Kamath, Ankit Nagori, and Prashanth Prakash as Franchise Owners for GEPL Bengaluru Team

The second season of the league, which is set to take place in early 2025, will see Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Curefoods founder Ankit Nagori, and Accel partner Prashanth Prakash stepping into the role of franchise owners.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Branding

You Don't Need Thousands to Turn Your Business Idea Into Reality — Here's How I Did It on a College-Kid Budget

From creating the packaging designs online by myself to learning how to take professional product photos, I found ways to launch a company on a low budget. Here's how you can do it, too.

By Anastacia Yefimenko
By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

ZenStatement, iRasus Technologies, Deftouch, and Humm Care Raise early-Stage Funding

Several innovative startups have secured early-stage funding to accelerate their growth. Here's a look at their recent investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Uber's India Tech Team Helps Reduce App Localization Time, Costs by 25%

India based tech teams have transformed 85 per cent of app localization process to touchless

By Ayushman Baruah
News and Trends

Tech-Enabled NBFC Swara Fincare Raises INR 19.4 Cr to Empower Rural and Semi-Urban Entrepreneurs

The Series A funding was led by UC Impower and supported by Serica Angel Fund to boost financial inclusion, expand its network, and enhance technology platforms.

By Entrepreneur Staff