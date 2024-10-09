This latest round was led by Flourish Ventures, Together Fund, Fidelity's Eight Roads, and F-Prime Capital.

SPRY Therapeutics, a SaaS platform for physical therapy professionals, has successfully secured USD 15 million in funding, bringing its total funding to USD 25 million since its launch in 2021.

This latest round was led by Flourish Ventures, Together Fund, Fidelity's Eight Roads, and F-Prime Capital. SPRY's previous funding round in June 2022 raised USD 7 million from Eight Roads Ventures, F-Prime Capital, and other investors.

The company, founded by Brijraj Bhuptani, former CTO of Ola, and Riyaz Rehman, offers an innovative clinic management solution that simplifies the billing process and enhances patient engagement.

SPRY's AI-driven platform automates complex billing tasks, streamlines clinic operations, and boosts efficiency for physical therapists. It stands apart from other cloud solutions by providing a comprehensive tool that addresses not only clinical needs but also operational challenges like insurance reimbursements and cash flow management.

The new funds will be used to accelerate SPRY's expansion in the US market. In just 18 months, the platform claims to have gained significant traction, partnering with over 105 clinics across 30 US states. SPRY was also named the top physical therapy software solution by G2 in both the Summer and Fall editions.

Manav Garg, Co-founder of Together Fund, said, "SPRY is transforming physical therapy with their AI-driven platform, streamlining clinic operations and improving patient outcomes."

Kabir Kumar, Partner at Flourish Ventures, highlighted SPRY's unique approach, stating, "It directly addresses key business challenges in PT clinics, offering a full-stack solution for finance, operations, and patient success."