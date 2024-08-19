Get All Access for $5/mo

Steel Infrastructure Company Interarch Goes Public: Raises ₹ 179.49 Cr in Anchor Sale Interarch Building Products, a Nodia-based turnkey pre-engineered steel construction company has announced its initial sale of shares which will open today (19 August) and will close on Wednesday, 21 August

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Interarch’s construction solution for the Havells-Lloyd plant.

Interarch Building Products, a Nodia-based turnkey pre-engineered steel construction company has announced its initial sale of shares which will open today (19 August) and will close on Wednesday, 21 August

The initial public offering (IPO) consists of a fresh issue of shares worth INR 200 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 44.48 lakh shares. The price band has been set in the range of INR 850-900 per share.

The company expects to amass close to INR 400 crore at the upper end of the IPO price band with the overall issue size being INR 600 crore. The net proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes, upgrades, and capital expenses according to the company.

During the anchor round, however, Interarch raised INR 179.49 crore ahead of the opening of opening.

Both domestic and international institutions participated in the anchor investment round, namely Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company, Chartered Finance & Leasing Ltd, Bengal Finance and Investment, ICICI Prudential MF, Aryabhata MF, Carnelian Capital Compounder Fund, SBI General Insurance, and Eastspring Investment India.

On Friday, August 16, the company informed the stock exchanges that it had allocated 19.94 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at INR 900 each, and out of the total allocation, 35.93 per cent of equity shares were allotted to eight domestic mutual funds, worth INR 64.49 crore as reported by Upstox.

Interarch, according to its financial records had reported a net profit of INR 34.57 crore, for the first half of FY24 and operational revenue of INR 591.53 crore. The company also boasts an order book worth INR 1036.27 crore.

The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Ambit Private Limited and Axis Capital Limited.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

I Asked ChatGPT for a Marketing Plan and Was Shocked at the Result

Generative AI can give us mountains of information on any topic under the sun in seconds — but is it any good at marketing? I had to find out.

By Joy Gendusa
Business Solutions

Dominate Your Industry with This AI Learning Bundle

Use AI to gain a competitive edge and streamline your workflow.

By StackCommerce
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Data & Recovery

Stay Protected on Public Wi-Fi with a VPN Travel Router for Just $159

Meet your trusted security companion for global connectivity.

By StackCommerce
Business Solutions

This Office and Windows 11 Pro Bundle Can Really Amp up Productivity

Streamline operations, access AI updates, and stay secure with this duo.

By StackCommerce
Growing a Business

Change Is Hard — But This CEO and President Reveals How It Helped Him Build a Stronger Business and More Resilient Team

Implementing a major change to a business, used to happen once a decade, but with advancements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, businesses are having to pivot frequently. Here's why it's important to consult with your front line employees.

By Mike Chisholm