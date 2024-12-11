Get All Access for $5/mo

Stride Ventures Launches Fourth Fund with USD 300 Mn Target Corpus Industry leaders like BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, Pharmeasy, Infra.Market, and Ola Electric have benefited from Stride's support.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Ishpreet Singh Gandhi & Apoorva Sharma, Managing Partners of Stride Ventures

Venture debt pioneer Stride Ventures has unveiled its fourth fund, aiming for a corpus of USD 300 million, marking its largest domestic fund to date.

Stride claims to have already fully returned capital to investors from its first fund, which included banks and high-net-worth individuals. Reflecting on the achievement, Apoorva Sharma, Managing Partner of Stride Ventures, said, "This milestone is not just about the numbers—it reflects the trust our partners have placed in us and the shared belief in the transformative power of alternative finance. Our journey inspires us to continue empowering entrepreneurs and fostering innovation."

Stride also celebrated surpassing USD 1 billion in venture debt commitments, becoming the first Indian firm in this space to achieve such scale.

The firm has deployed funds across 150+ portfolio companies, with ticket sizes occasionally exceeding INR 100 crore. Industry leaders like BlueStone, Upstox, Moneyview, Ather, Pharmeasy, Infra.Market, and Ola Electric have benefited from Stride's support.

"Crossing the USD 1 billion milestone is a testament to the strength of India's startup ecosystem and the growing recognition of venture debt as a key enabler," said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder and Managing Partner at Stride Ventures.

Earlier in May 2024, Stride concluded its third fund at USD 165 million, focusing on sectors like consumer brands, financial services, and cleantech. Its two previous funds—USD 50 million in 2019 and USD 200 million in 2021—cemented its reputation for backing high-growth startups across fintech, agritech, B2B SaaS, and mobility.

With its fourth fund, Stride aims to further accelerate India's startup growth story, offering innovative financing solutions and fostering sustainable development across diverse sectors.
News and Trends

