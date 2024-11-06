Swiggy's IPO opens today for retail and institutional investors, with the company anticipating its listing on the stock exchanges on November 13.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sriharsha Majety-led Swiggy has secured INR 5,085 crore (approximately USD 605 million) from anchor investors ahead of its much-anticipated USD 1.35 billion IPO.

According to a BSE filing, the pre-IPO funding was sourced from over 75 anchor investors, with the anchor book fully subscribed at the upper price band of INR 390 per share, leading up to Swiggy's INR 11,700 crore public listing.

The anchor round saw strong participation from both domestic and international institutional investors, with 56% of shares allocated to domestic investors. Notable domestic participants included major mutual funds such as SBI, ICICI Prudential, Kotak, Nippon India, and Mirae Asset Management, collectively holding 40.65% of the anchor shares.

Additionally, prominent insurance companies like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and SBI Life Insurance took part in the investment round.

Internationally, Swiggy attracted big-name investors such as Astrone Capital, Fidelity, and Blackrock, highlighting global interest in India's booming food delivery and quick commerce market.

The IPO will open for subscription on November 6, with a price band set between INR 371 to INR 390 per equity share. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 11.54 crore shares and an offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares by early backers like Accel and Elevation Capital, which stand to realise gains exceeding 3,300%.

Prosus, Swiggy's largest shareholder, will tender 109 million shares in the sale, reaping a 197% return on its investment, showcasing Swiggy's meteoric rise as a key player in India's food tech sector.