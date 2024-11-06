Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Swiggy Secures INR 5,085 Cr from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO Swiggy's IPO opens today for retail and institutional investors, with the company anticipating its listing on the stock exchanges on November 13.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Sriharsha Majety-led Swiggy has secured INR 5,085 crore (approximately USD 605 million) from anchor investors ahead of its much-anticipated USD 1.35 billion IPO.

According to a BSE filing, the pre-IPO funding was sourced from over 75 anchor investors, with the anchor book fully subscribed at the upper price band of INR 390 per share, leading up to Swiggy's INR 11,700 crore public listing.

The anchor round saw strong participation from both domestic and international institutional investors, with 56% of shares allocated to domestic investors. Notable domestic participants included major mutual funds such as SBI, ICICI Prudential, Kotak, Nippon India, and Mirae Asset Management, collectively holding 40.65% of the anchor shares.

Additionally, prominent insurance companies like ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and SBI Life Insurance took part in the investment round.

Internationally, Swiggy attracted big-name investors such as Astrone Capital, Fidelity, and Blackrock, highlighting global interest in India's booming food delivery and quick commerce market.

The IPO will open for subscription on November 6, with a price band set between INR 371 to INR 390 per equity share. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 11.54 crore shares and an offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares by early backers like Accel and Elevation Capital, which stand to realise gains exceeding 3,300%.

Prosus, Swiggy's largest shareholder, will tender 109 million shares in the sale, reaping a 197% return on its investment, showcasing Swiggy's meteoric rise as a key player in India's food tech sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James