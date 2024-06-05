Founded in 2019, Testsigma is a Gen AI-powered, low-code test automation platform that helps quality engineering teams to automate tests at speed and scale without coding expertise.

AI-powered low-code test automation platform Testsigma announced that it has raised USD 8.2 million in funding led by MassMutual Ventures.

Previous investors Accel, STRIVE, and BoldCap also participated in the round.

In 2022, Testsigma raised USD 4.6 million led by Accel, with assistance from BoldCap and STRIVE.

The money raised will be put toward accelerating the different projects and improving product engineering capabilities.

Founded in 2019 by Rukmangada Kandyala, Pratheep Velicherla, Vikram Chaitanya, and Rajesh Reddy, Testsigma is a Gen AI-powered, low-code test automation platform that helps quality engineering teams to automate tests at speed and scale without coding expertise.

The platform enables users to rapidly create, manage, and execute end-to-end, automated tests for web and mobile apps and APIs using plain English through its underlying NLP (natural language programming) engine.

Rukmangada Kandyala (KR), Founder and CEO of Testsigma, said, "Quality engineering and DevOps teams currently use Testsigma's low-code test automation platform to test web, mobile, and desktop apps in addition to databases and APIs."

"With the new GenAI capabilities and our new product for the Salesforce ecosystem, we get one step closer to our vision of building the operating system for quality engineering teams. We have been investing heavily in GenAI, and our customers are rapidly adopting generative AI practices," he added.

The San Francisco-headquartered startup has also added new Gen AI features to its platform to increase the effectiveness and output of QA (quality assurance) teams. These GenAI features allow QA team members to generate test scenarios and test cases from various inputs such as URLs, product designs, screenshots, and Jira stories.

The American Psychological Association, Cisco, Samsung, Bosch, and Oscar Health are a few of its well-known clients.

Anvesh Ramineni, Managing Partner at MassMutual Ventures, stated, "Testsigma's AI-driven, low-code solution enables multiple user profiles, including manual testers and business analysts, to contribute to faster software releases. We are impressed by the rapid adoption of Testsigma's platform among enterprise QA teams and are excited about the GenAI capabilities they have been building."