The fund aims to support 20 innovative ideas in AI, emerging technologies, and sustainability. Participants gain access to Tetr's incubation network, offering mentorship, facilities, and connections, targeting applicants aged 20 or younger.

Tetr College of Business, a global business school based in Bengaluru, has launched a USD 10 million fund named 'Tetr - Under 20' aimed at fostering student entrepreneurship through targeted investments.

This sector-agnostic fund seeks to support at least 20 innovative ideas, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, and sustainability.

Pratham Mittal, Founder of Tetr College of Business and Masters' Union, said, "The next decade belongs to those who can harness AI, emerging technologies, and sustainability to solve our world's most pressing challenges. We are looking for young minds who see these as tools to reshape industries and create meaningful impact."

The initiative is led by a team of distinguished professionals, including Manoj Kohli (former Head of SoftBank India), Viney Sawhney (Professor at Harvard University), Nitin Gaur (former Advisory Board Member at Stanford University), Mihir Mankad (also a Professor at Harvard), Debesh Sharma (Founder and CEO of MetaFora), and Pratham Mittal.

Together, they aim to empower the next generation of business leaders by offering not only financial support but also guidance and mentorship from seasoned industry experts.

Manoj Kohli highlighted, "Entrepreneurship is the lifeblood of a thriving economy, and Tetr's fund recognizes the immense potential today's young minds hold. Traditionally, VCs look for established businesses and teams with proven track records. For young entrepreneurs, however, we only look for passion, a willingness to learn and adapt, and the ability to build and test their ideas with real users."

The Tetr - Under 20 programme offers flexibility for selected students to either focus on their startup full-time or continue their education while building their business. Participants will gain access to Tetr's global incubation network, which provides expert mentorship, advanced facilities, and valuable industry connections. A pitch day will be organised for startups to showcase their ventures to potential investors and venture capitalists.

Backed by a strong network of venture capitalists, founders, and business leaders, the fund provides comprehensive support in areas such as product development, marketing, talent acquisition, and regulatory guidance. Investors in the fund will receive equity in the startups they invest in, and a specific portion of the fund is reserved for startups founded by Tetr's students.

Open to aspiring entrepreneurs globally, applicants must be 20 years old or younger as of December 31, 2024. Pre-revenue and post-revenue startups with transformative ideas are encouraged to apply.

Founded in 2024, Tetr College of Business has quickly established itself with 110 undergraduate students from around the world. Its students engage in real-world business building across seven countries: the USA, Italy, Singapore, Brazil, UAE, India, and Ghana.