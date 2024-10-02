Get All Access for $5/mo

The E-commerce Disruptor To continue being a market leader, Assiduus puts a strong emphasis on technology, calling it "fundamental" to operations, supply chain and customer engagement

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO, Assiduus

Hailing from a family of doctors, Dr Somdutta Singh was expected to follow a familiar path. While growing up in a community of medical professionals, she contrastingly found her inspiration in her father's friends who were business leaders and entrepreneurs. Thus began her journey to pave her path, "one that offered choice, exploration, and a freedom and ability to be a job creator than a job seeker.

She became the first entrepreneur in her family by founding Unspun Group in the US an ad-tech start-up, Her second venture was a range of DTC brands, Amplicell, Biotevia, Smart Vitamins and many more. She grew these brands across Walmart and Amazon to multi-million dollar sales. When she wanted to take her brands global she quickly realised the challenges brands faced and why distribution and supply chain management needed disruption.

This led her to founding Assiduus in 2018. A cross border e-commerce distribution and supply chain company. Four years later, it bagged its Series A funding worth USD 15 million. Its primary target audience includes brands in the FMCG sector, consumer goods, and small electronics.

For Singh and Assiduus, the U.S. market is its largest Gross Merchandise Value, followed by India. The start-up boasts of being the world's third-largest e-commerce middleware provider. To continue being a market leader, Assiduus puts a strong emphasis on technology, calling it "fundamental" to operations, supply chain and customer engagement. "Our proprietary Unified Dashboard, known as Brand Central™, serves as a comprehensive solution for clients, providing real-time insights into sales performance and advertising metrics. This centralized system supports not only e-commerce operations but also facilitates quick access to essential reports across various departments like finance and warehousing. We also employ advanced order and warehouse management systems to ensure that every order is processed and shipped according to our Service Level Agreement (SLA) standards. These technologies enable us to deliver seamless and efficient services to our clients, ensuring their brands reach consumers without delays," she adds.

Up next, it aims to expand into new markets, starting with recently entered LATAM through integration with Mercado Libre. The founder and CEO also aim to increase the workforce by 30 per cent to support long-term goals. It will soon roll out new features for its Brand Central™ platform to better serve our clients. "As the e-commerce landscape evolves, we are preparing for trends such as AI-powered automation, sustainability in supply chains, and the growth of direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels," she concludes.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
By Swadha Mishra
Starting a Business

Want to Start a Business? Consider Buying One Instead — Here's Why.

Founding a startup is stressful and can take years to pay off — if it ever does. Entrepreneurship through acquisition (ETA) allows aspiring founders to own businesses without spending the time and energy to start their own.

By Hilt Tatum IV
Business News

Amazon Asks Employees to Use Its New, Internal Chatbot That's 'Safer Than ChatGPT'

Amazon has reportedly introduced an internal chatbot named Cedric.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Gandhi Jayanti: How Gandhian Principles Are Guiding Today's Entrepreneurs

By drawing on Gandhi's principles of self-reliance, economic empowerment, and local innovation, today's Indian entrepreneurs are creating a modern version of Swadeshi, where technology and sustainability play key roles, aligning their efforts with the broader vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' as India works toward becoming a USD 30-trillion economy by 2047

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How I Transformed My Business by Letting Go of Low-Value Tasks and Focusing on High-Impact Activities

Stop wasting time on $10 tasks, and focus on growing a $10 million business.

By Chris Kille
Growth Strategies

The Rise of Alternative Education and How Masterminds Micro-Schools is Leading the Way

As the global education landscape shifts, alternative models like micro-schools are rapidly emerging as a solution to the challenges of traditional education. Micro-schools offer personalized, flexible learning environments, often leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of today's students.

By Liam Keeney