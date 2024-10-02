You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hailing from a family of doctors, Dr Somdutta Singh was expected to follow a familiar path. While growing up in a community of medical professionals, she contrastingly found her inspiration in her father's friends who were business leaders and entrepreneurs. Thus began her journey to pave her path, "one that offered choice, exploration, and a freedom and ability to be a job creator than a job seeker.

She became the first entrepreneur in her family by founding Unspun Group in the US an ad-tech start-up, Her second venture was a range of DTC brands, Amplicell, Biotevia, Smart Vitamins and many more. She grew these brands across Walmart and Amazon to multi-million dollar sales. When she wanted to take her brands global she quickly realised the challenges brands faced and why distribution and supply chain management needed disruption.

This led her to founding Assiduus in 2018. A cross border e-commerce distribution and supply chain company. Four years later, it bagged its Series A funding worth USD 15 million. Its primary target audience includes brands in the FMCG sector, consumer goods, and small electronics.

For Singh and Assiduus, the U.S. market is its largest Gross Merchandise Value, followed by India. The start-up boasts of being the world's third-largest e-commerce middleware provider. To continue being a market leader, Assiduus puts a strong emphasis on technology, calling it "fundamental" to operations, supply chain and customer engagement. "Our proprietary Unified Dashboard, known as Brand Central™, serves as a comprehensive solution for clients, providing real-time insights into sales performance and advertising metrics. This centralized system supports not only e-commerce operations but also facilitates quick access to essential reports across various departments like finance and warehousing. We also employ advanced order and warehouse management systems to ensure that every order is processed and shipped according to our Service Level Agreement (SLA) standards. These technologies enable us to deliver seamless and efficient services to our clients, ensuring their brands reach consumers without delays," she adds.

Up next, it aims to expand into new markets, starting with recently entered LATAM through integration with Mercado Libre. The founder and CEO also aim to increase the workforce by 30 per cent to support long-term goals. It will soon roll out new features for its Brand Central™ platform to better serve our clients. "As the e-commerce landscape evolves, we are preparing for trends such as AI-powered automation, sustainability in supply chains, and the growth of direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels," she concludes.