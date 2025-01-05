The Intelligent Reads: 3 Book Recommendations by Tarun Katial of coto He developed a reading habit during his teenage years and has honed it over the years, encouraging him to get into writing. "Books inspired me to write my own," he shared.

Tarun Katial

A prominent name in the Indian television industry— including having served as CEO of ZEE5—Tarun Katial's entrepreneurial journey began not with coto but with BIG FM, an Indian radio network across 60 cities and TV networks. Founded in 2021, 'coto' (come together) is a social community platform built for women, by women. He developed a reading habit during his teenage years and has honed it over the years, encouraging him to get into writing. "Books inspired me to write my own," he shared with Entrepreneur India.

1. influence: The Psychology of Persuasion by Robert Cialdini

I recommend this read for its timeless insights into the psychology of persuasion. This book taught me how to effectively use reciprocity, authority, and scarcity to inspire action.

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear

A practical guide to habit formation, the book taught me how small, consistent changes can lead to significant transformations, a lesson applicable to personal growth and leadership.

3. The Power of Instinct by Leslie Zane

This book unveils the hidden drivers of consumer decision-making, teaching me how instinctual cues shape brand affinity and empowering me to craft more impactful, emotionally resonant messages.

