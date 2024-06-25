Get All Access for $5/mo

The Most Common Misuse of GenAI Is For Influencing Public Opinion: Google's DeepMind When it comes to goals and strategies of misuse, Opinion Manipulation ranked first with 27 per cent of all reported cases

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

A recently published study 'Generative AI Misuse: A Taxonomy of Tactics and Insights from Real-World Data' by DeepMind, a division of Google's parent company Alphabet revealed that the most common misuse of artificial intelligence is the creation of deepfakes of politicians and celebrities, rather than AI-assisted cyber attacks.

The findings are based on the analysis of media reports of GenAI misuse between January 2023 and March 2024.

Source: Report

The study notes that the most reported cases of GenAI misuse involve actors exploiting the capabilities of these systems, rather than launching direct attacks at the models themselves. Nine out of ten cases fall into this category, DeepMind shared.

Manipulation of human likeness is the most prevalent cluster of tactics. These may include Impersonation; Sockpuppeting: Appropriated Likeness: and NCII. Scaling & Amplification and Falsification are also prominent tactics, accounting for 13 per cent and 12 per cent of reported cases respectively.

When it comes to goals and strategies of misuse, Opinion Manipulation ranked first with 27 per cent of all reported cases, followed by Monetization & Profit at 21 per cent and Scam & Fraud at 18 per cent.

In case of Opinion Manipulation, a range of tactics are deployed to distort the public's perception of political realities. These include impersonating public figures, using synthetic digital personas to simulate grassroots support for or against a cause ('astroturfing'), and creating falsified media.

Deemed as the 'election year, 2024 will see at least 64 countries head to the polls. The influence of deepfakes has been felt in countries like the USA, Nigeria, and Bangladesh, particularly during elections. In India, voters saw deep fakes of politicians and celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and KT Rama Rao make rounds during the election phases. Other cases include Vladimir Putin declaring martial law after Ukrainian forces entered Russian territory;

ALSO READ: Election Essentials: 4 Websites to Identify Deepfakes and Fake News During India's 2024 Elections

The study found defamation to be another central strategy for opinion manipulation. According to the study, data involved depicted electoral candidates spouting abuse towards protected groups, party staffers, or their own constituents; while in other cases, actors shared AI-generated images of politicians appearing visibly aged to make them look unfit for leadership, and showing them in intimate settings with other public figures.

A common factor was the lack of appropriate disclosure around the use of GenAI tools in the context of campaigning risks misleading users and causing harm through deception.

The second most common goal behind GenAI misuse was to monetize products and services. These tactics include content scaling, amplification, and falsification.

Content farming saw users producing low-quality AI-generated articles, books, and product ads for placement on websites such as Amazon and Etsy to cut costs and capitalize on advertising revenue. The creation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) constituted a significant portion. This tactic saw the creation and selling of sexually explicit videos of celebrities who did not consent to the production of that content.

The Scam & Fraud misuse saw the leveraging of real identities to deceive victims. This included celebrity scam ads and phishing scams. These not only infringe upon the targeted individual or organization's rights and reputation but also inflict a financial and psychological cost on victims.

"Addressing these challenges will require not only technical advancements, but a multi-faceted approach to interventions, involving collaboration between policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and civil society. We highlight these implications in our discussion," said Nahema Marchal, lead author of the study and researcher at Google DeepMind on X.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Northern Arc Secures USD 75 Mn Boost for Micro and Green Loans Projects

The funds raised will be deployed in retail microloans, MSME loans, and green loan projects.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Amul's MD Jayan Mehta On The Growth of the Company And Its Global Expansion

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, recently introduced fresh milk in the US market as part of a partnership with the Michigan Milk Producers Association. Now, the organization wants to increase the range of items it offers

By Kavya Pillai
Business News

Jack Dorsey Says It Will Soon Be 'Impossible to Tell' if Deepfakes Are Real: 'Like You're in a Simulation'

Dorsey said we will "not know what is real and what is fake" in the next five to 10 years.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

How Generative AI Is Revolutionizing the Travel Industry

GenAI won't displace travel agents; instead, it will enhance their efficiency, enabling them to focus on crafting tailored experiences that resonate with travelers on a deeper level.

By Alex Goryachev
News and Trends

IndiGo and Air India To Use AI For Better Customer Care Services

IndiGo and Air India to leverage AI-based tools to improve customer care services.

By Entrepreneur Staff