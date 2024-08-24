With India being home to over 104 million entrepreneurs, the scope for innovation and creation is stronger than ever. Keeping this ever-expanding entrepreneurial pool in mind, Entrepreneur India brings Entrepreneur Summit 2024 taking things to the next level

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

After experiencing a period of winter funding, things are looking brighter and hopeful for the start-up ecosystem globally. With India being home to over 104 million entrepreneurs, the scope for innovation and creation is stronger than ever.

Keeping this ever-expanding entrepreneurial pool in mind, Entrepreneur India brings Entrepreneur Summit 2024 taking things to the next level.

The 14th edition of the flagship event will take place on September 4th in Delhi. An unmissable conclave, the show will be an assembly of over 140 speakers, including successful entrepreneurs, innovators, creators, and venture capitalists. Drawing inspiration from "Lord Basaveshwara's concept of Anubhav Mandapam," the summit will take place at Bharat Mandapam- Convention Centre.

The policy maker speaker lineup includes Priyank Kharge IT/BT Minister, Government of Karnataka; Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development Department, Government of Karnataka; and V Saravana Kumar IAS, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of Rajasthan.

The glamorous and creative streak will be provided by Baahubali actor and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati along with influencers and creators like Prajakta Koli, YouTuber and actress; Viraj Ghelani Actor, digital content creator; Dolly Singh, content creator, Kareema Barry, influencer and actor; and Sushant Divgikar, artist and philanthropist.

Our next-generation panel will focus on business learnings passed from one generation of entrepreneurs to the next. The insights will be shared by Encore Healthcare's Anjali Merchant Majithia, Emami Group's Priti A Sureka, and LXME's Priti Rathi Gupta.

The start-up ecosystem will be represented by Unicorn founders such as Aman Gupta of boAt, Rahul Garg of Moglix, Tarun Mathur of Policybazaar, EaseMyTrip's Prashant Pitti and leadership from Unicorn start-ups like Physics Wallah, Shiprocket, Infra.Market, and Fractal.

India is gaining pace as a strong player in the global space-tech market. The Indian space sector was valued at USD 9.6 billion in 2020, contributing 2-3 per cent of the global space economy.

With SatSure, Merak Ventures, Skyroot Aerospace, Indian Space Association (ISpA), and Dhruva Space, we'll discuss why the space is a booming one and what lies ahead.

In today's time, sustainability is the need of the hour for businesses. Nikhil Thomas CEO, Gentari Green Mobility India; Prashant Chaubey President, Avaada Group; Tusar Ranjan Pattnaik National Head (EPR) Sustainability, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages; Nishant Gupta Head of Sustainability, Flipkart Group; Amrita Asrani Director, Global Strategy, Innovation & Brand Development, Reckitt; Pradeep Panigrahi Head- Corporate Sustainability, Larsen & Toubro; Satya Kaliki CTO, Infra.Market; and Monika Shrivastava Head-Sustainability, JSW Cement will talk about the technology to achieve the sustainable goals.

The edition will further be categorized into three specialized industry convenes focusing on corporate innovation, artificial intelligence, and capital and investment.

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India will shed light on the future of corporate innovation. Taking a chapter out of Indian corporates, leadership from Jupiter Wagons, DreamFolks, Sterling Gtake E-Mobility, Legrand India, Shalimar Paints, Godrej, Policybazaar, Luminous, Metal Power Analytical, Shriram Finance, and JSW Stainless will share their insights on unlocking scale, continuous innovation, tackling change management, and delivering valuable RoI.

As AI continues to keep the world captivated with its advanced evolution, what will it mean for the world, citizens and businesses? Hear on fears, opportunities, challenges, and innovation in the segment from leaders such as Ankush Sabharwal Founder, Co-Rover; Praveen RP Chief Operating Officer – Generative Business services, Happiest Minds Technologies; Dr Ajay Singh Global Director and Head of AI, HCLTech; Ramesh Parthasarathy SVP, Technology, Freshworks; Anurag Sahay MD-AI & Data Science, Naggarro; and Dr Pradeep Upadhyay Corporate Vice President and AI & Generative AI Solutions Leader, WNS Global Services.

Marquee investors who will be speaking at the event include Accel's Prashath Prakash; WaterBridge Ventures' Manish Khetarpal, Lightspeed's Anuj Bhargava, and Blume Ventures' Ashish Fafadia. Managing heads and partners from 100X.VC, Eternal Capital, Leo Capital, Synapses, WEH Ventures, Prime Venture Partners, Silver Needle Ventures, Beams Fintech Fund, We Founder Circle, Cactus Partners, Stride Ventures, Alteria Capital, AWE Funds and Unicorn India Ventures will be sharing their views on the funding ecosystem of 2024 and beyond.

There will also be a Startup Kickoff session that will highlight growth startups and entrepreneurs who have demonstrable goods or services and are looking for funding.

To learn more details about the event and register yourself, click https://www.entrepreneurindia.com/conference-agenda.php