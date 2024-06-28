With new developments, employees have a common concern; will AI take their jobs? No, the Indian AI market is expected to hit USD 17 billion by 2027 and will create new jobs but you have to master these skills.

Modern technologies have become an integrated part of various industries to drive efficiencies and make data-driven decisions. High-performance technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (including Machine Learning and generative AI), and ubiquitous computing are improving every day at an unprecedented pace and becoming important in the market.

With new developments, employees have a common concern; will AI take their jobs? However, rather than taking your jobs, AI will transform the nature of the job market by creating new roles and those who successfully master the most in-demand skills will manage to get a good job in India, in the coming years.

The Indian AI market is booming with a huge surge and is expected to hit USD 17 billion by 2027—growing with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 - 35 per cent , Nasscom and BCG reported. However, this new explosive market is also witnessing a deep skills gap. Several Indian Industries are finding it difficult to hire qualified professionals with the right expertise who can manage to execute and handle these high-performance technologies.

Indian companies are demanding 15 skills for various AI roles. For generative AI jobs in India, 42 per cent require "Machine Learning" skills, while 40 per cent require "Python" skills—valued for its flexibility in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Following the skills list, Artificial Intelligence Core skills are 36 per cent in demand, and communication skills 23 Per cent. Other skills that are in demand are Natural language processing at 20 per cent, TensorFlow at 19 per cent, Data Science at 17 per cent, AWS at 14 per cent, Deep Learning at 14 per cent, Java at 11 per cent, Azure at 11 per cent, Image Processing at 10 per cent, SQL at 10 per cent, PyTorch at nine per cent, and Agile at eight per cent.

To bridge the skills gap fast, and become a global leader in AI, India has to focus on skills development. Organizations should facilitate their employees with needed skills and current requirements of the market. To bridge the skills gap and do better in the era of AI technologies, job seekers also need to be well aware of the required skills. Nevertheless, Indian employers are optimistic and interested in AI jobs–85 per cent expect AI to generate fresh jobs in one to five years, indeed report on AI skills for Indian Job Market in 2024 reported.