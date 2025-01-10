Tide's user demographics reflect over 90 per cent of its members under 40. Among them, 52 per cent are Gen Z, while millennials account for 41 per cent.

Tide, a business financial platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in India, has surpassed a milestone by onboarding over 5 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) onto its platform. This achievement comes just two years after the company entered the Indian market, highlighting its rapid growth and widespread adoption.

The platform also has plans to double its member base to 1 million MSMEs by December 2025, reinforcing its commitment to empowering entrepreneurs with tech-driven financial solutions. "We're delighted to have over 500,000 small businesses in India join Tide, a clear sign of the trust Indian entrepreneurs place in us," said Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide in India. "Our goal is to welcome another 500,000 small businesses by December 2025 by expanding our range of financial tools and leveraging advanced technology to address business challenges," he said in a statement.

Tide's user demographics reflect over 90 per cent of its members under 40. Among them, 52 per cent are Gen Z, while millennials account for 41 per cent. The platform has found traction in Tier II and Tier III cities, such as Bareilly, Kota, and Murshidabad, which collectively represent 62 per cent of its member base. Notably, Mumbai is the only Tier I city in Tide's top 10 markets.

The majority of Tide's members include freelancers, solopreneurs, and small business owners like grocery store operators and repair shop proprietors, making up 65 per cent of its user base. In addition, Tide is taking steps to empower women entrepreneurs, with initiatives such as TWIBE and collaborations with organizations like WE Hub and the Ubuntu Consortium. These efforts have yielded a 185 per cent increase in women members over the past year, growing from 23,000 in February 2024 to over 65,400 by December 2024.

Tide plans to introduce new features, including savings and investment tools, tailored insurance, and streamlined GST filing, further easing the financial management burden for MSMEs.