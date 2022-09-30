Triller Inc Raises $310 Million Equity Funding From Global Emerging Markets

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Triller Inc and GEM Global Yield LLC SCS has raised $310 million investment from GEM, the Luxembourg based private alternative investment group, in the form of a share subscription facility. Under the agreement, GEM will provide Triller with up to $310 million in equity capital for a 36-month term following a public listing of Triller's common stock. With the capital infusion from GEM, Triller will be able to make additional acquisitions to strengthen its toolbox for the creator community and reach breakeven or profitability in the short-term.

Triller has been growing tremendously. At our inception in 2019, we were a zero-revenue company. Now, we are on track to break $100 million revenue this year. The Triller app has been downloaded more than 350 million times, and the company works with dozens of the world's largest brands and thousands of top artists, disrupting the entire creator community," said Mahi de Silva, CEO and chairman, Triller.

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators that encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller has 10 business lines, eight of which are at break-even or profitable, and effectuates 750 million interactions per quarter, each of which is a potential monetizable transaction for the company in the future, claimed by the company in a statement.

Global Emerging Markets (GEM) is Luxembourg based private alternative investment group that manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in over 70 countries, as per company statement.