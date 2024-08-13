The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

Truva Secures USD 3 Mn Funding to Revolutionise Real Estate Transactions

Truva, a real estate technology startup, has raised USD 3 million in a funding round led by Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round also attracted notable angel investors, including Mukesh Bansal, founder of Myntra; Ankit Nagori, founder of Curefoods; and Lalit Keshre, founder of Groww.

The new funding will be used for team expansion, product enhancement, working capital, and scaling operations.

Founded in 2023 by Puneet Arora, Monil Singhal, and Ankit Gupta, Truva offers detailed property listings enriched with features such as natural light scores, noise ratings, 3D tours, and high-resolution media.

It provides comprehensive support for buyers, including financing assistance, paperwork, and registration, aiming to simplify and expedite the home-buying process.

"With our approach of prioritising buyer experiences, we aim to reduce the overall complexities involved in real estate transactions, thus accelerating the home-buying process," said Arora.

Since its inception, Truva has facilitated transactions worth over INR 30 crore in Powai, Mumbai, with an impressive average sale time of 19 days compared to the market average of nine months.

Truva is currently active in Powai and Bandra, with plans to broaden its presence across Mumbai over the next year.

Halden Secures INR 5 Cr Funding to Expand Luxury Men's Brand

Mumbai-based luxury men's brand Halden has raised INR 5 crore in a seed funding round led by Prajay Advisors.

The company plans to use the new capital to broaden its market presence and enhance its product line.

Mukund Singhal, co-founder and director of Halden, said, "The fund raised will be strategically used to expand Haldèn's offline presence too. The goal is to enhance brand visibility, increase sales, and penetrate new online and retail markets."

Founded in 2019 by Anuj Beriwal and Mukund Singhal, Halden specialises in offering premium luxury products at affordable prices. The brand's product line includes belts, sunglasses, accessories, travel goods, and business essentials.

Since its launch, Halden has catered to over 1 lakh customers across tier I and tier II cities in India.

With plans to enhance its offline footprint, Halden aims to further establish its presence in the luxury market, making high-quality, accessible luxury products available to a broader audience.

Adukale Secures New Funding to Accelerate Growth and Expand Production

Omni-channel FMCG brand Adukale has raised funding from early-stage investor NuVentures as part of its ongoing financing round. This investment follows an earlier successful round in which Adukale raised INR 11 crore, led by Force Ventures with support from Aanya Ventures and Accel's partner Subrata Mitra, among others.

The Bengaluru-based company, known for its ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, is set to scale its operations significantly. Adukale has recently opened a new 20,000-square feet production facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru, which will quadruple its production capacity.

"Adukale is poised for significant growth, and the funding from NuVentures bolsters this journey to expand our operations and extend our distribution network. It reinforces our dedication to honoring Karnataka's rich culinary heritage and positions us as leaders in the traditional snacks market," Bharat Kaushik, director and CEO of Adukale, said.

Founded in 2009 by Kaushik, Adukale offers a portfolio of around 60 products, including masalas, chutneys, instant mixes, snacks, and sweets, all made with natural, preservative-free ingredients.

The brand has built a strong distribution network across Karnataka and operates 20 experience centers in Bengaluru and Mysuru, along with a growing e-commerce presence.