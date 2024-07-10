This acquisition aims to enhance University Living's presence in the UK's private student housing market, adding over 10,000 beds, 500,000 students, and 1,000 landlords to its portfolio.

University Living, a global student housing marketplace, has acquired 51% of StudentTenant, a UK-based student accommodation specialist.

"We are enthusiastic about the potential of this partnership with StudentTenant to strengthen our association with universities and contribute positively to the entire student accommodation ecosystem," said Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living. "By combining their local market insights with our global expertise, we aim to set new standards in student housing together in the UK."

With StudentTenant's expertise in the private rental sector, University Living targets a significant market share increase, aiming for 10% by 2027 and 30% by 2030. This collaboration promises improved services for students, landlords, and letting agents, leveraging innovative, technology-driven solutions.

"In the face of evolving regulatory landscapes and economic challenges, this partnership highlights our commitment to providing tailored solutions that not only enhance ROI for landlords but also meet the diverse needs of students from around the world," said Mayank Maheshwari, Co-founder and COO, University Living.

The acquisition also expands University Living's reach in key UK regions, including Sheffield, York, Durham, and Newcastle, with headquarters in Canterbury; enhancing its presence in cities like Luton, Northampton, and Hatfield. The partnership aims to streamline booking processes and property management, supporting both students and property owners through advanced technology.

"We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter of StudentTenant's journey with University Living. Together, we will build the largest and most dynamic student housing platform in the UK, driven by an aggressive vision and unwavering dedication to transforming the student housing ecosystem," added Adam Ormesher, Managing Director, StudentTenant.