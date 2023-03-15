VC Funding For Indian Startups Drops To $26 Billion In 2022: Report

As per the survey, this economic downturn reportedly nudged investors to go slow on deployment of capital into new age firms

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Pexels

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to a joint study published by Bain and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), stated that venture capital (VC) funding for Indian startups declined to $25.7 billion in 2022 from $38.5 billion in 2021, according to a TOI report.

As per the survey, this economic downturn reportedly nudged investors to go slow on deployment of capital into new age firms. High cashburn consumer technology businesses bore the bulk of the burden as funding for this segment saw a 55% year-on-year decline to less than $10 billion in 2022, as per the report.

The analysts in the new report quoted as saying, "A significant drop in $100 million+mega rounds was a key factor in deal size compression, with global investors exercising caution on large ticket-size deals."

The report further noted that many unicorn startups like Byju's, Unacademy, ShareChat, which saw their valuations soar amid the Covid-led funding high, laid off employees and undertook cost-saving measures as they struggled to raise more capital to fund their burn.

The news report further added that as per Bain's estimates as many as 20,000 startup employees may have lost the job last year.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups Venture Capital News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Technology

The Future Looks Bright for This Drone Technology Provider From the Lion City

Drones are increasingly used across various industries due to their versatility and cost-efficiency. But the extensive use of drones poses the challenge of managing the airspace safely and efficiently. To address this issue, Heron AirBridge is at the forefront of developing cutting-edge UAS traffic management technology

By Ajay Choudhary

Leadership

The 9 Characteristics of a Good Decision

Decision-making be the single-greatest weight upon your shoulders if you don't know how to manage stress or if the consequences are less than ideal.

By Jeff Boss

Business News

Employees Are Hawking Their Silicon Valley Bank Merch on eBay

If you're in the market for a used cardboard SVB box, it can be yours for $201.

By Jonathan Small

Productivity

Successful People Establish Deliberate Morning Routines. Here's How to Make One for Yourself.

A consistent, intentional morning routine generates momentum and has been scientifically proven to have massive impacts on your mood, anxiety levels, productivity levels and overall health.

By Ashely Notarmaso

Science & Technology

ChatGPT: What Is It and How Does It Work?

ChatGPT is the latest development in commercial AI technology. Keep reading to find out what ChatGPT is and how it works.

By Entrepreneur Staff

News and Trends

How is India Inc Moving Towards Sustainability

Electric cars have risen again following the concept's dismissal. Cheap gasoline rates were at the centre of the dismissal of electric cars. However, Nikola Tesla had proposed that electric cars would be the future. Tesla's prediction has come a long way with electric cars slowly taking over the dominance of ICE-powered cars.

By Saptak Bardhan