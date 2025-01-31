With the government recognizing the sector's potential as a significant contributor to the digital economy, industry stakeholders have high expectations from the upcoming budget.

Driven by increasing smartphone penetration, affordable data, and a rising base of Gen Z and millennial gamers, India's gaming and esports industry is witnessing a new era. At present, the country boasts approximately 568 million gamers according to a Lumikai and Google report.

IMARC reports that India's Esports market size will reach USD 919.0 Million in 2032 from USD 200.7 Million in 2023, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.42 per cent.

With the government recognizing the sector's potential as a significant contributor to the digital economy, industry stakeholders have high expectations from the upcoming budget.

Semiconductor push

With India and its conglomerates and startups making a run for homegrown chips, gaming will be a major benefactor of this initiative. "Incentives for semiconductor design and manufacturing could bolster the tech ecosystem and elevate gaming hardware standards," said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD, NODWIN Gaming.

PM Narendra Modi has urged India's youth to focus on developing world-class products, including semiconductors and gaming experiences.

Eyeing the Olympic Games

In July 2024, it was announced IOC and Saudi Arabia will host Olympic Esports Games 2025 and India is eyeing to be a strong contender. "With PC gaming titles likely to be a part of the Olympic Esports Games 2025, there's an unprecedented opportunity to position India as a global gaming powerhouse...Supporting the adoption of high-performance gaming PCs would not only fuel India's gaming culture but also boost our chances of securing medals in global esports tournaments," said Vishal Parekh, Chief Operating Officer, CyberPowerPC India. For this, Parekh proposes reduced customs duties on gaming hardware, tax incentives to foster growth, and investments in digital infrastructure.

Rathee concurs, "Investments in training infrastructure and coaching for esports athletes can solidify India's position on the global stage."

Made-in-India Games

Milind D. Shinde, Founder and CEO, 88 Games is optimistic about the government's continued focus on bolstering India's video gaming and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) XR ecosystem. In 2025, we hope to see further incentives for gaming studios, particularly those developing Made-in-India games which reflect our unique culture and stories on a global stage. "Enhanced investment in AVGC XR infrastructure, tax benefits for gaming startups, and support for training initiatives in gaming design and development can position India as a global hub for gaming innovation," said Shinde.