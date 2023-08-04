Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting Inaugurates Research And Innovation Centre Located at Wipro House, the expansive campus in Koramangala, the new centre said to showcases Wipro's commitment to advancing its Foods Business

Global FMCG company Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has announced its cutting-edge Research and Innovation centre in Bengaluru. Located at Wipro House, the expansive campus in Koramangala, the new centre is said to showcase Wipro's commitment to advancing its Foods Business.

"With the ever-changing consumer preferences and an increasingly competitive market landscape, investing in research and innovation is paramount for us as we step into the highly competitive foods business. The establishment of this state-of-the-art Food Research and Innovation centre reaffirms our dedication to delivering high-quality and innovative food products to consumers across our markets," said Vineet Agrawal, CEO and MD of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Wipro Enterprises.

The company further added that the Research and Innovation centre will collaborate with local universities, research institutions, and technology partners to leverage the latest advancements in the food industry and incorporate sustainable and environmentally responsible practices into product development.

"Wipro Foods Business Research and Innovation centre is a testament to our commitment to promoting innovative, healthy and tasty foods. We envision this centre to become a hub for collaborative ideation, where the consumer is at the centre of developing tasty products. We thus have a one of its kind integrated research facility which includes a sensory unit, state of the art kitchen and a high-end analytics lab – all under one roof," said Anil Chugh, president, Foods Business.

Wipro Consumer Care's business includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, home care products, electrical wire devices, Domestic and Commercial Lighting, and seating solutions and they foray into Foods business.
