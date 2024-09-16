Get All Access for $5/mo

Yudiz Solutions Acquires 51.01% Stake in Fintech Firm ABCM App Through this acquisition, Yudiz aims to revolutionise financial services by leveraging its strengths in blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Yudiz Solutions Limited, an IT services and product-based company, has made a significant strategic move by acquiring a 51.01% stake in ABCM App Pvt Ltd, a fintech firm specialising in digital payment solutions.

This acquisition marks Yudiz's entry into the fast-growing fintech sector, positioning it at the intersection of fintech, gaming, blockchain, and AI.

Through this acquisition, Yudiz aims to revolutionise financial services by leveraging its strengths in blockchain and artificial intelligence. The integration of these technologies with ABCM App's expertise in digital payments will drive innovation in India's dynamic fintech ecosystem. This move aligns Yudiz to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the digital economy.

Bharat Patel, Chairman and Director of Yudiz Solutions, highlighted the significance of this acquisition, stating, "At Yudiz, we are not only witnessing the fintech revolution but actively contributing to it. Our partnership with ABCM App reflects our commitment to creating secure, innovative financial solutions. Together, we are simplifying financial transactions and ensuring inclusivity across all socioeconomic backgrounds."

Santosh Purabia, Director of ABCM App, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. He stated, "This collaboration opens exciting possibilities for us. We believe merging our digital payment expertise with Yudiz's advanced technology will push the boundaries of fintech innovation."

The acquisition strengthens Yudiz's position in both the IT and fintech sectors. By fostering digital inclusion, the partnership is set to accelerate the adoption of secure digital transactions, particularly in underserved markets. Key areas of focus include micro-lending, digital wallets, and low-cost remittance services, aimed at supporting India's growing digital economy and expanding financial access in rural regions.
