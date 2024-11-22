Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

Zepto Secures USD 350 Mn Funding, Eyes IPO by 2026 The round was led by Motilal Oswal Private Wealth and also saw participation from investors, including Raamdeo Agarwal, the Taparia Family Office, Mankind Pharma Family Office, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Cello Family Office, and Haldiram Snacks Family Office.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Zepto Founders

Mumbai-based quick commerce startup Zepto has raised USD 350 million in a funding round led by Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

The round also saw participation from prominent investors, including Raamdeo Agarwal, the Taparia Family Office, Mankind Pharma Family Office, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, Cello Family Office, and Haldiram Snacks Family Office.

Celebrity backers Sachin Tendulkar and Abhishek Bachchan also joined the round, marking one of the largest domestic fundraisers for a private startup in India this year.

This investment comes just three months after Zepto secured USD 340 million at a USD 5 billion valuation, signaling strong investor confidence. Over the past six months, the company has raised a total of USD 1.35 billion, including a USD 665 million round in June that brought Avenir, Lightspeed, and Avra onto its cap table.

Zepto's nationwide network of over 550 dark stores spans 17 cities, delivering more than 25,000 products within 10 minutes. The company processes over 700,000 orders daily and reports robust financial growth, with a year-on-year growth rate of 140% and an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeding USD 1 billion. Nearly 75% of its stores are EBITDA-positive, positioning the company for profitability.

"Motilal Oswal is a strong believer in the future of digital businesses, particularly quick commerce players like Zepto, as potential free cash flow powerhouses," stated Ashish Shanker, MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth.

Zepto's co-founder and CEO, Aadit Palicha, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in the company by domestic investors. Reflecting on Zepto's journey, he said, "When we started, the risk appetite among domestic investors was limited—especially to trust 18-year-olds with their money. Today, we've not only earned that trust but also spearheaded a fundraise of this magnitude, setting a precedent for future startups."

Looking ahead, Zepto plans to go public by late 2025 or early 2026 and is shifting its domicile from Singapore to India to facilitate its IPO plans.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

He Started a Business That Surpassed $100 Million in Under 3 Years: 'Consistent Revenue Right Out of the Gate'

Ryan Close, founder and CEO of Bartesian, had run a few small businesses on the side — but none of them excited him as much as the idea for a home cocktail machine.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

These Are the Highest Paying Jobs Available Without a College Degree, According to a New Report

The median salaries for these positions go up to $102,420 per year.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Bitcoin Races to $100,000 Mark; Altcoins Gain Momentum

In almost 24 hours, BTC has climbed from over USD 95,000 to USD 99,000, soaring three per cent

By Paromita Gupta
Leadership

How Entrepreneurs Can Create a More Inclusive Office Space

When you want your office to feel more inclusive, remember to consider the roles of design and layout.

By Peter Daisyme
Living

These Are the 'Wealthiest and Safest' Places to Retire in the U.S. None of Them Are in Florida — and 2 States Swept the List.

More than 338,000 U.S. residents retired to a new home in 2023 — a 44% increase year over year.

By Amanda Breen