Zero Cow Factory Secures $4 Million In Seed Funding

Zero Cow Factory, a biotechnology company producing India's animal-free protein and dairy products using bioengineering microbes and precision fermentation, has raised $4 million in a Seed round. The round was co-led by Green Frontier Capital, GVFL and pi Ventures, with participation from Pascual Innoventures, the investment arm of a leading Spanish dairy group Calidad Pascual. With this funding, Zero Cow Factory will be able to accelerate their R&D efforts, scale up production capacity, and obtain regulatory approvals to hit the market.

"We are excited to partner with our investors' outstanding setup and combine them with our talented team, which positions us uniquely to lead the way in building a global dairy 3.0 that is animal-free, sustainable, and scalable," said Sohil Kapadia, co-founder and CEO of Zero Cow Factory.

Zero Cow Factory is highly focused on animal-free casein production which is the most complex protein and hasn't been commercialized by any company globally. It aims to reinvent the meaning of traditional dairy and food industry by producing India's first animal-free milk protein and dairy products by using bioengineering microbes and precision fermentation, according to an official statement.

"With cattle being the No.1 agricultural source of greenhouse gases, precision fermentation startups have the potential to disrupt the dairy industry globally. If the world (and India) has to achieve its net zero goals, there needs to be a pivot rather quickly to sustainable solutions like precision fermentation and, in that regards, Zero Cow Factory, is working assiduously on developing its own proprietary A2 casein-based solution, a weakness which plant-based ingredients have not yet been able to address successfully," said Sandiip Bhammer, co-managing partner and founder at Green Frontier Capital.

Founded in 2021 by Sohil Kapadia and Parini Kapadia, Zero Cow Factory revolutionizes the dairy industry by producing sustainable animal free milk proteins and dairy products.