Zoho Launches AI-powered Zoho Analytics Version It incorporated several modern technologies, also OpenAI

By Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur India

Zoho has announced its new version of Zoho self-service Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics platform. It has developed new Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities, which will enable diagnostic insights, predictive analysis, automated reports, and dashboard generation. It also includes a custom ML model-building studio, seamless integration with OpenAI, more than twenty-five new data connectors, and third-party BI platform extensions.

Today, businesses face various challenges including increasing data velocity and variety of data, the necessity for strong data management and governance, and the growing complexity and dynamism of analytical needs. Incorporation of new technologies such as Data Management, AI, Data Science & Machine Learning, and Extensibility can address these challenges and the growing demands of high quality and properly governed data.

The company claims OpenAI integration will help in delivering relevant and accurate query responses. Using OpenAI APIs with Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) encryption, users can easily find public datasets and create formula & Structured Query Language (SQL) queries.

"Zoho Analytics was launched in 2009, long before technology had caught up to Zoho's vision for business intelligence. Since then, Zoho has made considerable investments around automation, no-code/low-code development, third-party integration, machine learning, and Zia, our in-house AI engine. The latest version of Zoho Analytics is one of the first solutions from the company that takes advantage of every one of these decades-long investments. The result is a democratised platform that is powerful, intelligent, and flexible enough to benefit everyone and anyone," explained Clarence Rozario, Director of Product Management, Zoho BI & Analytics Platform.
