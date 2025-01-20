Zomato Injects INR 500 Cr Into Blinkit for Strategic Growth The infusion follows Zomato's INR 8,500 crore fundraising through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in November 2024, aimed at bolstering financial resources for expansion.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Foodtech platform Zomato has invested INR 500 crore in its quick commerce arm, Blinkit, bringing its total investment in the platform to INR 2,800 crore since acquiring it in August 2022.

The infusion follows Zomato's INR 8,500 crore fundraising through a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in November 2024, aimed at bolstering financial resources for expansion.

As per a regulatory filing, Blinkit's board approved issuing 2,537 equity shares at INR 19,70,181 each to raise the funds. Blinkit is aggressively scaling its operations, targeting 2,000 micro-warehouses by December 2026. Recently, it introduced Bistro, a 10-minute food delivery platform, and a Blinkit Ambulance Service in select Gurugram areas.

In Q2 FY25, Blinkit reported a 129% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching INR 1,156 crore, while its EBITDA loss narrowed to INR 8 crore from INR 125 crore a year earlier.

Simultaneously, Zomato saw a 68.5% quarter-on-quarter rise in operating revenue to INR 4,799 crore and a 4.8X surge in net profit to INR 176 crore.

This marks Zomato's second capital infusion in Blinkit within seven months, following a INR 300 crore investment in June 2024. Notably, Blinkit achieved unicorn status in 2021 after raising USD 120 million, with Zomato holding a 9% stake prior to its acquisition.

The latest investment underscores Zomato's commitment to scaling Blinkit's services and driving profitability in the competitive quick-commerce sector.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

What is Blue Ocean Strategy? 3 Key Ways to Build a Business in an Uncontested Market

Exploring "Blue Ocean" opportunities involves navigating uncharted territory where few understand the problem, offering both excitement and risk.

By Howard Enders
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

I've Helped Build and Sell Companies Worth Many Millions. Here are the Top 50 Mistakes I've Seen Kill Startups

There are endless mistakes a new business can make, but these are the most common.

By Nir Zicherman
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Business News

Citigroup Eliminated More Jobs This Week. Here's Which Roles Were Affected.

Citigroup aims to cut 20,000 jobs by 2026 and is now more than halfway to its goal.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

100X.VC Invests USD 2.7 Mn in 18 Startups in Its 12th Cohort

Since the fund's inception in 2019, the firm has made 180 investments overall with the completion of this cohort.

By Entrepreneur Staff