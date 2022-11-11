FIFA Announces Blockchain-based Games Ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The governing body of world football has detailed a series of new Web3 games and apps ahead of the quadrennial sporting event. FIFA has been in collaboration with Electronic Arts for FIFA games. However, the existing contract between FIFA and EA is set to expire at the end of this year. Following the expiration of the contract, EA is set to rebrand it IP FIFA to EA Sports FC starting 2023.

FIFA has been exploring possibilities to launch a new video game in the Web3 sphere. FIFA recently announced a portfolio of blockchain-based games in development to commemorate the occasion of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Upland and FIFA have announced a multi-year partnership allowing the Upland community and football fans worldwide to trade, collect and buy FIFA's digital assets as well as game video highlights as Upland and FIFA continue to pursue a joint mission to help fans understand the concept of Web3 and metaverse better.

The educational initiatives and opportunity for supporters to cheer for their favourite national team will be supported by a wide range of activities in Upland during and between tournaments.