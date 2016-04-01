Get All Access for $5/mo

Flipkart buys PhonePe Hoping to Rival Paytm & Snapdeal Flipkart is trying yet another digital wallet solution - here's how it will affect you

By Rustam Singh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Flipkart

India's very own e-commerce giant Flipkart has recently acquired Bangalore-based mobile payments company PhonePe, its third acquisition in the payments solutions space.

The news comes as a surprise since Flipkart has been testing its pilot wallet system, called Flipkart Money last month.

PhonePe will function as an independent business unit, according to a statement from Flipkart. According to unverified sources, the deal would have cost Flipckart around 10-20 million USD. PhonePe would be a direct rival to its competition Snapdeal's acquisition of Freecharge which is now expanding to pay DTH payments, mobile recharge payments and other shopping websites. However even Snapdeal's attempts to enter the mobile payment platform and offer a wallet absed solution has no match to the giant Paytm, one of the pioneers of the system. Paytm was one of the 11 applicants that received RBI's in-principle approval to get a payments bank licence last year.

PhonePe is said to work on the same principal as other wallets. Users will have a unique pin to share with others or on untrustworthy websites, thus reducing risk of leaks and money laundering. The wallet will act like a proxy between different forms of payments. Whether this can match up to the dozens of mobile wallet options already out there, or would it have been wiser to invest into an already existing wallet and not opening a new one, remains to be seen.

What do you think? Are you willing to have multiple cross company platforms of mobile payment wallets or would you prefer one wallet? Let us know in the comments on our official Facebook page Entrepreneur India
Rustam Singh

Sub-Editor- Entrepreneur.com

Tech reporter.

Contact me if you have a truly unique technology related startup looking for a review and coverage, especially a crowd-funded project looking to launch and coverage.

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Make In India Vs Make For India: What Is India's Stand?

A kind of hybrid, holistic model will require a quintessential pre-requisite in the form of domestic legal/financial as well as industrial reforms

By Arjun Bajaaj
Starting a Business

How ZYOD is Using AI to Make Fast Fashion Sustainable

This startup leverages modern technologies to solve problems such as launching new styles quickly, minimizing inventory risks, catering to diverse markets and consumers globally

By Shivani Tiwari
Thought Leaders

10 Types of Businesses You Can Build After 5 p.m.

Do you play an instrument? Cook a killer quiche? Walk dogs? There's money to be made there.

By Sujan Patel
Leadership

Why Teamwork Is the Key to Customer Satisfaction

Yes, the customer should be put first in just about everything, but your team's cohesion is just as important.

By Lucas Miller
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille