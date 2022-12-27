Making the Future Transparent and 'Permission-Less'

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Puter Labs Inc, operating Permissionless was started after a bizarre observation that there are only a handful of companies in the deeptech space in India and even fewer deeptech startups in the machine intelligence and core blockchain space solving complex problems. The company builds public infrastructure on the internet for people to work together in a borderless future.

Roshan Vadassery, founder, Permissionless

The company is a firm believer in open source as Roshan Vadassery, founder, Permissionless sees a future where transparency and shared ownership are two defining variables in macro consumerism.

"I started coding when I was 11 and have been on the Internet since I was 13. I have seen the constant evolution of the Internet, and I don't think this current market was a notable milestone. But with the rapid development of transformers in AI, we can say that the Internet has achieved a new milestone. Web 3 is a jargon," stated Vadassery.

Vadassery believes most of the applications are borderline Ponzi while the current scene is highly dominated by Defi. The company would be staying away from Defi for some time while focussing on building infrastructure that the customers need.

Decentralization exists for specific use cases and is working well for them. The company's first target is to accelerate open-source contributions worldwide and generate employment for all contributors based in India. Permissionless claims to have some of the top prodigies across its engineering team. However, Vadassery emphasizes the blockchain technology is a database at its core with more integrations with existing apps and businesses being the first focus. Building a product as a feature inside an already existing market is comparatively easier to begin with, according to Vadassery.

Being a deeptech startup leveraging the blockchain in products along with artificial intelligence and webRTC, the company has stayed away from crypto jargon for a long time. However, it still stuck with the company and has caused issues for them with running ads and marketing as well.

"The market has already accepted the technology. It is just a matter of time before people in the Government start getting founders as advisors. Most of the advisors they get have zero product-building experience or have not run a real business. This hinders progress because these PHDs are more focused on the unwanted stuff rather than helping people build," said Vadassery.

More general-purpose applications would be built leveraging the technology, including opinion polling mechanisms, citizen reporting, municipality management, etc. Deeptech would be a part of every enterprise soon.