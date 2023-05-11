National Technology Day 2023: 4 Ways You Can Be Cyber Secure

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The history of National Technology Day can be dated back to May 1998. India during that time conducted a series of five nuclear bomb tests (Pokhran-II) under the guidance of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. After the success of Pokhran-II, May 11 was marked by the government as National Technology Day. Since then the day has been celebrated by institutes, colleges and schools honouring India's scientists and their achievements. In the 21st century, India has witnessed significant scientific development and can credit technological advancement for making the country one of the fastest developing nations in the world.

"In today's digital landscape, it is crucial for organizations to stay current with emerging technologies and trends to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive. The convergence of these technologies has propelled the use of Artificial Intelligence into mainstream business, and the potential of AI to revolutionize industries and drive growth is unparalleled. In the ITeS sector, AI-based applications can profoundly impact how people and processes work. With greater research and innovation, AI can potentially engage with the consumers in a more targeted manner, thus improving end-user experiences," said Subha Tatavathi, Chief Technology Officer at Wipro Limited. While the growth of AI is changing the landscape of what we know technology to be, it does remind us of the importance of machine learning and cybersecurity.

Cybersecurity can be defined as the protection of internet-connected systems like hardware, software and data from cyber threats. This is a crucial practice used by individuals and enterprises to safeguard their systems from unauthorised access and hacks. Below we have listed four ways you can ensure your digital data is cyber-secure.

1. An up-to-date software

Ransomware attacks spiked in 2017 in businesses and consumers. Ransomware scans local devices and any network-connected storage and encrypts important documents and system files that could halt services. One of the most important cyber security tips is to update your software in both operating systems and applications. This ensures there are no critical vulnerabilities for hackers to use and access your devices. A simple way to go about this is by tuning on your automatic system updates even for your desktop web browser. Also, keep your browser plugins like Flash, Java, etc updated,

2. Anti-Virus Protection & Firewall

The Anti-virus (AV) protection software has proven to be one of the most prevalent solutions to fight malicious cyber attacks. AV software blocks malware and other viruses from entering your device and compromising your data. Simply, use an antivirus software from a trusted vendor and run only one AV tool on your device. The use of a firewall is equally important when it comes to defending your data. A firewall screens out hackers, viruses and other malicious activities that occur over the internet and determines which digital traffic is permitted to enter your device. If you are a Windows or Mac OS X user you would have seen the aptly named firewalls called Windows Firewall and Mac Firewall on your devices protecting your system. Note, it is also important to ensure your router has a built-in firewall to prevent attacks on your network.

3. Strong Passwords and Password Management Tools

You would have noticed banners popping up suggesting that you pick a strong password each time you set one up. This is because a strong password is critical for online security. You should consider setting a distinct combination of uppercase letters, symbols and numbers as your password. It is also important that you use different passwords for different accounts. It is also important to use the password hint option wisely. The hint should be a suggestion that only you would know and not an instruction for online hacks to see publicly. As a thumb rule, get into the habit of changing your passwords annually. If this gets overwhelming you could also use a password management tool or a password account vault such as LastPass.

4. Two-Factor Or Even Multi-Factor Authentication

Normally you would enter your username and password to log into your accounts but this is a simple step even hackers could use to access your account. With two-factor authentication, you would be prompted to use an additional personal identification code, one-time password, second password or even a fingerprint. Businesses are encouraged to use a multi-factor authentication as it prompts two additional authentication methods when there is an attempt made to access the website or device. This helps you ensure your accounts are accessed only by you by having additional notifications each time the web space is accessed.