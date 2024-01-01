35U35
Adwaita Nayar: Clubbing Passion With Fashion
Recalling her early days at Nykaa, the CEO Nykaa Fashion and co-founder, Nykaa says that those were fairly difficult days, filled with typical growth pains that an early startup has
Vedant Lamba: A Sneakerhead Turned Entrepreneur
His startup The Mainstreet Marketplace has served about 30,000 customers till now through products and more than 3 million people through content
An Unapologetic Feminist and Human Rights Activist
Trisha Shetty, founder, SheSays and her team educate, rehabilitate and empower women to speak up and take direct action against sexual abuse
Teenagers Make It Quick
19-year-olds Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, co-founders of Zepto, are today competing with the likes of Blinkit (earlier Grofers), Ola, Swiggy, Dunzo and BigBasket, Flipkart in the quick commerce space
Manufacturing Success
33-year-old Amrit Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan are co-founders of unicorn Zetwerk
Tovino Thomas Strikes At Minnal Speed
When I came into the industry, I was not sure if I knew how to act, says the Minnal Murali star from Kerala
How Fitternity is the Zomato for Health and Fitness Services
In the first few years of inception, the fitness platform competed with over 19 companies and has successfully established itself as the largest in the category on the scale of users, revenue and capital raised.
How a Last Mile Delivery Startup's Founder Made into Entrepreneur's 35U35 List
FM focuses on helping rural households by creating access to clean energy products that improve their lives.
The Illustrious Achievers of 35U35 Continue to Shine, Grow, Inspire and Achieve!
Entrepreneur visits the achievers again to see and analyze how their journey has been so far and how far they have come!
Revisiting the Brightest Minds of 35U35
One of the most capable individuals in the country Rohan Murty and Kavin Bharti Mittal shone on the walls of Entrepreneur India last year, we revisit and decode them yet again!