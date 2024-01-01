35U35

Entrepreneurs

Adwaita Nayar: Clubbing Passion With Fashion

Recalling her early days at Nykaa, the CEO Nykaa Fashion and co-founder, Nykaa says that those were fairly difficult days, filled with typical growth pains that an early startup has

By S Shanthi
Entrepreneurs

Vedant Lamba: A Sneakerhead Turned Entrepreneur

His startup The Mainstreet Marketplace has served about 30,000 customers till now through products and more than 3 million people through content

Entrepreneurs

An Unapologetic Feminist and Human Rights Activist

Trisha Shetty, founder, SheSays and her team educate, rehabilitate and empower women to speak up and take direct action against sexual abuse

Entrepreneurs

Teenagers Make It Quick

19-year-olds Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, co-founders of Zepto, are today competing with the likes of Blinkit (earlier Grofers), Ola, Swiggy, Dunzo and BigBasket, Flipkart in the quick commerce space

Entrepreneurs

Manufacturing Success

33-year-old Amrit Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan are co-founders of unicorn Zetwerk

Business News

Tovino Thomas Strikes At Minnal Speed

When I came into the industry, I was not sure if I knew how to act, says the Minnal Murali star from Kerala

Entrepreneurs

How Fitternity is the Zomato for Health and Fitness Services

In the first few years of inception, the fitness platform competed with over 19 companies and has successfully established itself as the largest in the category on the scale of users, revenue and capital raised.

Women Entrepreneur™

How a Last Mile Delivery Startup's Founder Made into Entrepreneur's 35U35 List

FM focuses on helping rural households by creating access to clean energy products that improve their lives.

Entrepreneurs

The Illustrious Achievers of 35U35 Continue to Shine, Grow, Inspire and Achieve!

Entrepreneur visits the achievers again to see and analyze how their journey has been so far and how far they have come!

News and Trends

Revisiting the Brightest Minds of 35U35

One of the most capable individuals in the country Rohan Murty and Kavin Bharti Mittal shone on the walls of Entrepreneur India last year, we revisit and decode them yet again!