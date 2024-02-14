Sangeet Agrawal, founder of Mokobara believes that the modern traveler puts an effort into their "travel uniform" and loves posting and talking about it on social media

Mokobara emerged from the collective experience of founder 34-year-old Sangeet Agrawal and co-founder Navin Parwal, who had previously worked at prominent companies such as Urban Ladder, Flipkart and Uber. It is their passion for brand building and product design that led to its inception. Being an avid traveler, Agrawal was on a trip when his luggage broke down. It was when he was looking for a quick replacement that he realized how the market truly lacked options that were both visually exciting and functional and came at the right price.

"On one hand, you had brands offering low-quality products at low prices. And, on the other hand, you had expensive foreign brands that would cost more than the flight ticket for your trip," he tells us.

Agrawal believes that the modern traveler puts an effort into their "travel uniform" and loves posting and talking about it on social media. And, that is why, Mokobara aims to deliver designs that resonate with their aesthetic sensibilities. "We also wanted to make sure that each design met the highest international standards when it came to quality and functionality. We wanted the journey to be as enjoyable as the destination. That's why, when you take a close look at any Mokobara - from our first Cabin Luggage design or our most recent one, you'll find that each Mokobara comes with thoughtful functionality designed to elevate the joy of travel. Whether that's through the addition of hidden pockets to secure your passport/phone on our backpacks, or the Japanese Hinomoto wheels that have their smooth signature stroll," he says.

When Mokobara was launched in 2020, all they had was a single design - the Cabin Luggage. Luggage that the founders and team would spend months designing and redesigning until they knew it struck the perfect balance between modern aesthetics and great functionality. "Since then, we've been able to grow our product portfolio to include backpacks & briefcases, totes and travel accessories. We've most recently ventured into the handbag and kids category as well, and are super excited about how they've been performing, and the journey that lies ahead," he says.

In 2023, Mokobara achieved significant milestones. The inauguration of its first retail outlet, followed by the establishment of eight more, setting the stage for a plan to launch 100 new stores in the next 24 months, witnessing the highest revenue per square foot by retail standards and many more.

On the branding front, Mokobara amassed over 200K followers on Instagram. Notably, it launched its first-ever limited edition luggage as part of a brand collaboration with IndiGo, which garnered more than 20 million views. The year was also profitable for the brand, and the focus moving forward remains on achieving a positive 20% EBITDA.

It also aims to keep diversifying its product line in new categories that it introduced last year, including kids and fashion. The startup also aims to grow in the UAE in 2024 and build its presence in the West and South East Asia moving forward.

