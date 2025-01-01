Aditya Birla Ventures
FinBox Secures USD 40 Mn in Series B Round Led by WestBridge Capital
The company plans to deploy the fresh funds to enhance product innovation, expand into global markets, and strengthen its artificial intelligence driven credit intelligence capabilities.
FirstClub Raises USD 23 Mn in Series A Round at USD 120 Mn Valuation
The Series A round was led by Accel and RTP Global, with participation from Blume Founders Fund, 2am VC, Paramark Ventures, and Aditya Birla Ventures.
Stable Money Raises USD 20 Mn Series B to Redefine Fixed-Income Wealthtech for Bharat
The Series B round was led by Nandan Nilekani's Fundamentum Partnership, with participation from Aditya Birla Ventures. Existing backers Z47, RTP Global, and Lightspeed also doubled down in the round.
WestBridge Capital Leads USD 14 Mn Funding Round for UptimeAI Expansion
The firm will use the proceeds to scale up its tech platform and expand its product portfolio and presence in North America, the Middle East, and Asia.