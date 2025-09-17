The company plans to deploy the fresh funds to enhance product innovation, expand into global markets, and strengthen its artificial intelligence driven credit intelligence capabilities.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FinBox, a Bengaluru-based credit infrastructure fintech, has secured USD 40 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from A91 Partners and Aditya Birla Ventures.

The round also saw a secondary component of USD 5 million, providing partial exits to some early investors.

This latest capital infusion comes after FinBox raised USD 15 million in its Series A round in June 2022, led by A91 Partners. The company also counts Flipkart among its early backers.

Founded in 2017 by Rajat Deshpande, Anant Deshpande, Nikhil Bhawsinka, and Srijan Nagar, FinBox develops business-to-business credit infrastructure for banks, non-banking financial companies, and fintech firms.

The company plans to deploy the fresh funds to enhance product innovation, expand into global markets, and strengthen its artificial intelligence driven credit intelligence capabilities. Its modular platform supports digital loan origination, underwriting, fraud detection, and embedded lending services.

FinBox is focusing on scaling Sentinel BRE, its AI-native digital lending platform, along with Prism, its partnership lending stack, and fraud intelligence offerings. It also continues to build its BankConnect, DeviceConnect, and KYC API suite.

Currently, FinBox serves more than 130 clients, including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Tata Capital, and Poonawalla Fincorp, and has processed loan applications worth over USD 9 billion since inception.