FinBox Secures USD 40 Mn in Series B Round Led by WestBridge Capital The company plans to deploy the fresh funds to enhance product innovation, expand into global markets, and strengthen its artificial intelligence driven credit intelligence capabilities.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

FinBox Founders

FinBox, a Bengaluru-based credit infrastructure fintech, has secured USD 40 million in a Series B funding round led by WestBridge Capital, with participation from A91 Partners and Aditya Birla Ventures.

The round also saw a secondary component of USD 5 million, providing partial exits to some early investors.

This latest capital infusion comes after FinBox raised USD 15 million in its Series A round in June 2022, led by A91 Partners. The company also counts Flipkart among its early backers.

Founded in 2017 by Rajat Deshpande, Anant Deshpande, Nikhil Bhawsinka, and Srijan Nagar, FinBox develops business-to-business credit infrastructure for banks, non-banking financial companies, and fintech firms.

The company plans to deploy the fresh funds to enhance product innovation, expand into global markets, and strengthen its artificial intelligence driven credit intelligence capabilities. Its modular platform supports digital loan origination, underwriting, fraud detection, and embedded lending services.

FinBox is focusing on scaling Sentinel BRE, its AI-native digital lending platform, along with Prism, its partnership lending stack, and fraud intelligence offerings. It also continues to build its BankConnect, DeviceConnect, and KYC API suite.

Currently, FinBox serves more than 130 clients, including HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Tata Capital, and Poonawalla Fincorp, and has processed loan applications worth over USD 9 billion since inception.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Blume Ventures Leads USD 5.5 Mn Round in Lucira Jewelry

Lucira plans to channel the newly raised capital toward opening new retail stores, expanding its design studio, and strengthening its technology and hiring efforts.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Here's How People Are Actually Using ChatGPT, According to OpenAI

OpenAI released a new study about how people are using ChatGPT, based on more than one million messages sent to the chatbot.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Indkal Technologies Raises USD 20 Mn Funding to Boost Wobble Displays

The fresh funding will be directed toward research and development, strengthening sales and service networks, expanding Wobble Displays' portfolio, and developing after-sales infrastructure.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

This Stalwart Does Not Want His Sons To Carry Forward His Legacy

Here's the turnaround man, T T Jagannathan, on what made him join the family business and why he doesn't want his sons to carry forward the legacy.

By Punita Sabharwal
News and Trends

AI Astrology Startup MyNaksh Raises INR 7.5 Cr Funding

The round was led by Eximius Ventures and Gemba Capital, with additional participation from Infinyte Club and several angel investors.

By Entrepreneur Staff